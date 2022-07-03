On the second day of Anime Expo, My Hero Academia fans got a release date confirmation for the two highly anticipated Season 5 OVAs, one titled “Hero League Baseball” and the other “Laugh! As if you are in Hell”.

Both special episodes had already aired in Japan on June 16, and a limited airing of the episodes took place at Anime Expo, but now it has officially been confirmed that both OVAs will become available for streaming in August. These episodes should serve to quench fans’ eagerness to see their heroes back on the screen while they anxiously wait for the sixth season which is slated to come out this Fall.

Season 5 left off just after UA’s Winter break with a latent war about to break out between the Heroes’ side and the Villains’ newly-formed Paranormal Liberation Front. It has been confirmed that Season 6 will be adapting the Manga's Paranormal Liberation War Arc, one of the most intense story arcs in Kohei Horikoshi’s series.

On the other hand, the OVAs will be far less intense and should serve to give fans some room to breathe with their favorite characters before the heroes are thrust into the heat of an all-out war. “Hero League Baseball”, as the name suggests, will be about an epic baseball match between current no. 12 Pro Hero Gang Orca’s agency and no. 13 Pro Hero Shinshido’s agency. Each form teams for the competition: the “Orcas” and the “Lionels”. Both teams will feature some of UA’s students as well as other Pro Heroes. In this match between two opposing teams of heroes and aspiring heroes all is fair game, which means, everyone’s free to use their quirks. Orcas or Lionels, which team will come out on top?

The second OVA titled “Laugh, As If You Are in Hell!” takes place during class 1-A’s internships, specifically, during Deku’s, Bakugo’s, and Shoto’s internship at no. 1 Pro Hero Endeavor’s agency. During their internship period, the three UA students are tasked with finding and apprehending a villain called Smiley whose greatest crime is doodling all over the city. Since the urgency for capturing this “criminal” is low, they decide to let other heroes solve the case. However, Smiley makes matters personal when he dares to doodle on Endeavor’s house. Enraged, the no. 1 hero himself and the three students go out in search of Smiley. But it turns out that this villain’s quirk is something ridiculous yet powerful: He can force people to laugh hysterically!

These two My Hero Academia OVAs will become available for streaming on Crunchyroll starting on August 1!