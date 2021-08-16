My Hero Academia is going rogue. A tweet from the anime’s official account announced that the fifth season of the show will finally adapt the My Villain Academia arc, and a brand new poster was released to commemorate the occasion, giving the series’ League of Villains their time to shine.

The primary antagonists will move into the spotlight on August 21, when their arc premieres on Funimation with English subtitles, followed by an English language dub shortly thereafter.

The poster seems to be a direct counterpart to one released last year, teasing the same season in the same style. With desaturated characters placed against a pattern of colorful zig-zags, the members of the League of Villains face the opposite direction from their heroic counterparts (right instead of left) as they gear up for even more action.

Image via Funimation

The new, multi-episode arc will feature bad guys old and new, many familiar to My Hero fans, and will be an “edge-of-your-seat thrill ride, including Himiko Toga in a bloody showdown and new insights into Tomura Shigaraki’s tortured past”. Dead broke and getting nowhere fast, the League must unlock secrets within themselves as they face their greatest opponents yet, including Re-Destro and his menacing Meta Liberation Army.

My Hero Academia premiered in the US to much excitement in 2017, with an English voice cast featuring Christopher R. Sabat, Clifford Chapin, Colleen Clinkenbeard, and J. Michael Tatum. Adapted from the manga of the same name (Boku no Hīrō Akademia in Japanese, often shortened to BNHA by fans), the series has also earned itself three animated spin-off films, several video games, and even a musical. A live-action adaptation of the series was recently announced, with Shinsuke Sato attached to direct.

The My Villain Academia arc will premiere on Funimation starting August 21, with a simulcast available with English subtitles, and an English dub arriving soon after. Fans can stream the rest of season five — including the Joint Training and Endeavor Agency arcs — on Funimation now. Check out the poster below, along with a guide to the show's villains from Funimation:

Image via Funimation

