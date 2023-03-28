Season 6 of the beloved anime series My Hero Academia closed out last weekend with an emotional finale that saw friends united and motivation rekindled with a major battle ahead. The season has been a major high point with fans as war is finally sparked between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front, forever shaking superhero society and leading to a devastating aftermath where series protagonist Izuku Midoriya, aka Deku, deals with the target on his back following the reveal of One for All's secrets. With so much excitement surrounding the series, it's no shock then that Season 6 set a series-high rating at Filmarks, Japan's biggest review site, following the finale.

By Filmarks' standards, the season rated a 4.4 which beats out the 4.3 scored by Seasons 3 through 5 and the 4.2 by Seasons 1 and 2. On top of that, Season 6 of My Hero Academia scored very high relative to other series by the anime's creator Studio Bones. Against other massive hits from the animation studio like the two Fullmetal Alchemist series, Bungo Stray Dogs, Noragami, Mob Psycho 100, and Soul Eater among others, the new season of the superhero anime ranks second among all seasons Bones has released. Even for a show marked by consistent high quality and known for its universal appeal to even fledgling anime fans, it's no small feat to earn such high praise.

Season 7 is currently in production to continue Deku's story and the fight against the Tomura Shigaraki. The world as our heroes know it still hangs in the balance heading into the next run of episodes but with everyone back together, they'll be sure to meet the villains with a hefty resistance. It also helps that All Might called in a favor with the heroes of other countries and Star and Stripe, America's top-rated hero, answered, giving the heroes a major boost for the battle ahead.

More Background on My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and began its run as a manga in Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen Jump where it quickly became one of the most popular series in the magazine. Thanks to the anime adaptation beginning in 2018, the world over was introduced to the quirkless hero Deku as he makes his way in the world of superpowers known as "quirks." Now, it's seen as one of anime's finest series from the past decade, expanding beyond the main series to movies with the most recent, My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission, released back in 2021.

The series has risen to such heights that Netflix is also looking to get in on the action, boarding the live-action adaptation of the series from Alice in Borderland creator Shinsuke Sato. Details are being kept under wraps on the project to this point, but it will feature a screenplay penned by Obi-Wan Kenobi's Joby Harold, and it's being produced by Legendary Entertainment.

All episodes of My Hero Academia can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. Check out the Season 6 trailer below.