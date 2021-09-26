TOHO Animation has revealed that a sixth season of the popular and critically acclaimed anime series My Hero Academia is on its way.

The announcement came after the finale of the 25-episode long fifth season that recently aired in Japan. In the final moments of the last episodes, a voice over from series lead Izuku Midoriya warns about a battle against the Paranormal Liberation Front that will be a "major incident that will shake superhuman society."

Readers of the manga will know that this tease means that the new season will be following the "Paranormal Liberation War" arc from the original manga. This arc is a turning point in the series with the ramifications of it still being felt in the manga as a large-scale war that breaks out between the heroes and villains of the world. In the manga, this arc also acts as the final one for the larger "Rise of Villains" saga. Along with the tease at the end of the last episode, a teaser trailer was uploaded on both TOHO's official YouTube channel and the My Hero Academia Twitter page, teasing the battle that is to come in the next season.

My Hero Academia is based on the manga by Kohei Horikoshi that takes place in a world where superheroes and villains have become commonplace. The story follows the character Izuku Midoriya as he attends UA High School, an academy that trains and teaches aspiring heroes. While attending the school, he makes friends with his fellow students of Class 1-A as they all try to become heroes. The anime premiered in 2016 and is now at 113 total episodes across its five seasons. The director of My Hero Academia is Kenji Nagasaki at animation studio Bones, the team behind the anime Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood.

Currently, Funimation and Crunchyroll are streaming the anime series with English subtitles, with the former of the two also having an English dub. The series also began airing on Adult Swim's Toonami back in May. Along with this new season in production, a new feature film called My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission premiered in Japan on August 6 and will be arriving in the US on October 29, 2021.

Season six of My Hero Academia does not have a release date or release window as of now. Watch the season six announcement trailer for the upcoming season down below.

