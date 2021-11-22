My Hero Academia season 6 gets its first poster, which teases the highly-anticipated confrontation between Izuku Midoriya (aka Deku) and a newly empowered Shigaraki Tomura.

Season 6 will cover what is widely lauded by fans as one of the best and also longest arcs in Kohei Horikoshi’s manga: the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc or also commonly known simply as the War arc. One of the reasons which contribute to this arc’s popularity is the fact that almost every character that has shown up in the series so far contributes in some manner or another. Season 5 ended with our group of hero course students being called to join the operation with the pro heroes. It also left us with a tease of what is to come, showing the heroes ready to launch their attack on the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army.

Another reason that makes this arc so popular is the build-up to the fateful confrontation between nemesis Deku, the present One for All user, and the series main antagonist Shigaraki, who also got his tragic past revealed at the end of the latest season. This impending confrontation that has fans so excited to finally see on screen was teased in the poster My Hero Academia’s official Twitter account recently shared. The poster puts both our main hero as well as the leader of the villains next to each other both staring forward as if facing one another before their fight, or alternatively, the future and the confrontation that is to come. Both will be stronger than ever, Izuku has discovered he can utilize the quirks of past One For All users, and Shigaraki has been having some frightening experiences conducted on him that will be making him more dangerous than ever.

We’ll be able to see what results of this impending conflict in Season 6. As of right now, there is no verified premiere date for the next season of My Hero Academia, however, we may be lucky enough to see it come out sometime next year.

