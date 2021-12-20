My Hero Academia fans received a taste of what is to come for the sixth season of the popular anime series.

The teaser trailer for Season 6 of the popular anime series is a short one, lasting only 37 seconds, but the trailer packs a lot within that short period. The trailer’s narration is in Japanese, but subtitles are included for English-language fans to follow along with the teaser. Based on the tone of the trailer, Season 6 of My Hero Academia is planning on moving the story of the manga into a darker tone.

The trailer opens with Izuku Midoriya running through a forest as the narrator describes that a “decisive battle was approaching" between the Heros and The Paranormal Liberation Front, which is being led by Shigarakiu Tomura. The war, as described by the narrator, will be total and “all-out,” with the fate of Japan resting in the balance. If the Heroes fail, it could spell the end of Japan as they know it, signalling that the war could have the potential to get out of hand.

Little else was made of the plot for the new season, but the season’s plot and the ending may already be known for fans who also read the manga as My Hero Academia follows the manga closely, and Season 6 will be no different.

The teaser trailer was first premiered at Jump Festa 2022, and the trailer producers made sure to avoid adding any spoilers to what was to come, keeping the trailer short and to the point. One plot point that the trailer may have hinted at is the challenge of Deku’s mastery of the One for All, but no other plot points were revolves outside of the impending war that has a whole country holding its collective breath.

Season 6 of My Hero Academia will premiere in the Fall of 2022, and check out the teaser trailer below.

