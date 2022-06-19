A brand-new trailer was released for the highly-anticipated My Hero Academia Season 6, which will see adapted to TV one of the most exciting and high-stakes Arcs in Kōhei Horikoshi’s manga: the Paranormal Liberation War Arc.

Produced by Studio Bones and directed by Kenji Nagasaki and Masahiro Mukai, Season 5 of the beloved shonen series aired from March to September 2021. The 25-episode season ended after the My Villain Academia Arc that set up the villains’ newly formed Paranormal Liberation Front. In Episode 25, "The High, Deep Blue Sky", the students of Class 1-A show off the new special moves that they learned during their work studies. Later, right before the end of the episode, we are shown a small tease of the all-out war that is to come as we see our favorite heroes all assembled to join the battle.

This recently unveiled trailer was released first in Japan following the debut of the 2 new OVA specials. From the tone of the 1-minute video, it becomes clear that the series will be taking a darker turn this upcoming season. “It’s finally starting.” Izuku Midoriya aka Deku (Daiki Yamashita) declares as he stares into the distance. Nearly everyone who has appeared in the series so far is featured in the trailer even if only briefly. This includes pro-heroes like Hawks (Yuichi Nakamura) and Endeavor (Tetsu Inada), the students of U.A.’s Class 1-A, 1-B, the 3rd years Tamaki Amajiki (Yuto Uemura) and Nejire Hado (Kiyono Yasuno), and of course villains like Dabi (Hiro Shimono) and Tomura Shigaraki (Kōki Uchiyama), the latter which has ascended to a new level of power. Although the trailer includes no spoilers of what is going to happen, it does clearly indicate that this new season will have plenty of action, perhaps even more than previous ones.

RELATED: From 'My Hero Academia' to 'Attack on Titan:' The Best Anime of the Last Decade

Horikoshi’s manga is serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine and is currently still ongoing. The series is licensed in North America by Viz Media. The Paranormal Liberation War Arc, which the new Season will be adapting, corresponds roughly to chapters 258 to 306 of the manga.

My Hero Academia Season 6 is set to be released sometime this Fall, although a specific date has yet to be announced. While waiting for the confrontation between the side of the heroes and the villains, you can catch up with all five seasons of the superhero series on Hulu or Crunchyroll.