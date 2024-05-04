My Hero Academia Season 7 is finally here. This season takes us into the show’s final arc as Izuku Midoryia must fight to save the world from All For One’s grasp. My Hero Academia boasts one of the largest casts in Shōnen Jump, but that doesn’t mean all will be major players this season.

We’ve broken down each main character and their role in this story, at least the ones we can discuss while avoiding spoilers. Here’s what you need to know about the cast of My Hero Academia Season 7.

Izuku Midoryia

Hero Name: Deku

Close

When we last saw Izuku Midoryia, he faced the biggest challenge of his young hero career. The weight of the world is on his shoulders as he’s the only one capable of defeating All For One and Tomura Shigaraki. As the final successor of One For All, Deku possesses eight different quirks and must use them to protect his friends and stop the world from entering a new age of darkness.

Izuku has gone from powerless to the world’s strongest hero in a matter of months. He’s destined to become the greatest hero ever, but that doesn’t mean it won’t come without cost. This season will finally tackle U.A.’s traitor and have those closest to Izuku in harm's way. He’ll have to go beyond his limits and find a way to become the new symbol of peace.

Cathleen Bate

Hero Name: Star and Stripe

Image via Crunchyroll

With Japan falling into utter despair, the United States’ No. 1 hero jumps into action to support her inspiration, All Might. Once Star and Stripe arrive, she quickly showcases why she’s the strongest hero in the West. Cathleen Bate’s quirk, New Order, allows her to bend the rules of reality around her, making her one of the strongest characters in the entire series.

Voiced by Japanese voice actress X and English voice actress Y, Star is set to have a massive impact on the show’s latest season, especially as she clashes with Tomura Shigaraki.

Tomura Shigaraki

Formerly: Tenko Shimura

Image via Crunchyroll

Tomura Shigaraki wants to destroy everything. After dealing with an abusive father, the young boy used his quirk to decay his entire family. Shigaraki was alone and no hero ever came to save him. This incident leads him down the path of destruction and causes him to become a pawn in All for One’s games.

Shirgaraki is now the new wielder of All For One’s power, much like Deku now possesses One For All. The two proteges are on a collision course, but will Deku be able to save Shigaraki’s soul, or will he be overtaken by the darkness? That’s where we find Tomura in Season 7.

All For One

Real Name: Unknown

The Lord of Evil, All For One, has been the puppet master behind My Hero Academia’s entire history. All For One is the show’s emperor Palpatine, in that he will never die and will do everything he can to rule the world. His main goal is to take One For All away from Izuku Midoriya. The power he gave to his brother has been passed down for generations.

He can have the last remnant of his brother’s spirit by stealing One For All. To do so, All For One will manipulate those around, mainly Tomura Shigaraki and his friends, as he accumulates more power in an effort to aid his quest for One For All. He’s evil incarnate and must be stopped at all costs.

Shoto Todoroki

Hero Name: Shoto

Image via Crunchyroll

Shoto Todoroki is easily one of Deku’s dearest friends, but he’s going to be dealing with his own drama this season. After the revelation that Dabi is his older brother hellbent on making their father suffer, Shoto has had to become the rock of the Todoroki family.

Shoto has to be there for his sister, brother, and mother while also aiding his father in the conflict with Dabi. Overcoming generational trauma and forgiving those who hurt him is a journey Shoto has been on since we first met him, and it all comes to a head in Season 7.

Touya Todoroki

Villain Name: Dabi

Image via TOHO Animation

Touya Todoroki was Enveador’s oldest son and aspired to become a hero who could rival the power of All Might. Unfortunately, Touya was born with a defective quirk. He has his father's fire but lacks heat resistance; instead, having cold resistance like his mother. This causes him to burn himself when using his power constantly and ultimately leads to his apparent death.

Touya has returned as the villain Dabi and is set on making his father suffer for his abusive ways. Dabi, like Shigaraki, wants to see heroes burn because when they needed them, they were nowhere to be found.

Enji Todoroki

Hero Name: Endeavor

Image via Studio Bones

Enji Todoroki is a complicated figure. He became obsessed with surpassing All Might, and he hurt his family in unspeakable ways. After All Might’s retirement, Endeavor became Japan’s No. 1 hero but quickly learned just how hard it is to be the symbol of peace. Enji has regrets about his past, and while he’s not looking for forgiveness, he wants to atone for his mistakes.

The past never dies, and Dabi is here to ensure Endeavor pays for his transgressions. Enji must stop his son while also aiding Deku in his battle against Tomura Shigaraki as the fate of Japan hangs in the balance.

Katsuki "Kacchan" Bakugo

Hero Name: Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight

Image via Crunchyroll

Over the last few seasons, Bakugo has gone from being Deku’s bully to being one of his closest friends. Kacchan is rough around the edges but has become quite powerful. He wants to save those in trouble and defeat those who stand in his way. Bakugo is trying to make up for his past mistakes and become a hero who inspires those around him, like All Might.

He has to face his own demons but also learn how to work with others if he’s to achieve a total victory. As the war grows more dire, Lord Explosion Murder God Dynamight has to step up, and give it all, even if that means risking his life.

Tsunagu Hakamada

Hero Name: Best Jeanist

Image via Crunchyroll

In a surprise turn of events, Best Jeanist was revealed to be alive and aided the heroes in their battle with Shigaraki last season. The stylist hero is here to weave a tapestry that will bind society together as they face All For One, which is a stain that needs to be removed entirely.

Jeanist mentors Bakugo and is a comrade of Mirko, Hawks, Edgeshot, and Endeavor. The Top five heroes must work together with Deku and his classmates if they ever want to patch up this torn world.

Shinya Kamihara

Hero Name: Edgeshot

Image via Crunchyroll

Edgeshot is a character we’ve rarely seen in My Hero Academia’s previous seasons, but that will all change in Season 7. The hero is a former classmate of Best Jeanist and is willing to support his fellow heroes in whatever way he can. He also forms an unbreakable bond with Bakugo as they both share the same drive to win this war, whatever it takes.

My Hero Academia Release Date May 5, 2018 Cast Daiki Yamashita , Justin Briner , Nobuhiko Okamoto , Ayane Sakura Main Genre Anime Seasons 6

Watch on Crunchyroll