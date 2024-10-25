Warning: This list contains spoilers for the most recent season of 'My Hero Academia'

The seventh season of the iconic My Hero Academia hit screens this year and blew fans and critics away with some of the series' best episodes yet. As the show entered its final arc, fans were treated to episodes that broke boundaries for the series and offered some of the best fights and scenes within it. The stakes are high with the entire world at stake as the heroes enter their final war against the League of Villains/Paranormal Liberation Front.

After the devestating events from Season 6, there was a lot teed up to be dealt with in Season 7. The Todoroki family needed to get their relationships sorted, All For One (Akio Otsuka) was preparing his devious plot and Deku (Daiki Yamashita) needed to face Shigaraki (Koki Uchiyama) and his master once and for all. Boy, did Season 7 deliver on all fronts.

10 "Division"

Episode 6

Finally, with the first upper hand they've had against the villains in a long time, the Pro Heroes and students of U.A. come together to divide the villains' army and scatter them across Japan. This episode dives into the various teams scattered across the country, showing off the team-ups and match-ups that the season will come to offer.

My Hero Academia Season 7, Episode 6, "Division" is the perfect set-up for what comes for the rest of the season. Many claim that the true Season 7 starts with this episode. It manages to establish a boat load of exposition about the U.A. security system and the heroes' plan while still being action-packed and entertaining. It's exactly what the beginning of the Final War Arc needed to be.

9 "The Chain Thus Far"

Episode 16

Everybody loves a good redemption and reappearance, and My Hero Academia Season 7, Episode 16, "The Chain Thus Far" delivers on both fronts. With Toga (Misato Fukuen) having consumed Twice's (Daichi Endo) blood, she begins appearing across every battlefield as an infinite number of Twices. To make matters worse, U.A.'s Coffin in the Sky has begun to fall towards Japan.

But their saviors come in the form of two unlikely heroes: La Brava (Yui Horie) and none other than fan favorite Gentle Criminal (Koichi Yamadera). After his introduction in the fourth season of the series and hearing his unfortunate backstory, fans had been begging for a Gentle Criminal redemption arc. Gentle enters below the battlefield and manages to use his quirk to catch the falling island. He finally gets to live out his dream of being a hero who helps others. It makes for a magnificent climax to the episode.

8 "Those Who Defend, Those Who Violate"

Episode 12

After the tragic and horrific death of Bakugo (Nobuhiko Okamoto) one episode earlier, things only feel like they get worse and worse in My Hero Academia Season 7, Episode 12, "Those Who Defend, Those Who Violate". While Edgeshot (Kenta Kamakari) tries to resuscitate the young Dynamight, everyone else at the Coffin in the Sky faces the seemingly unstoppable Shigaraki.

As if he didn't seem powerful enough post-killing Bakugo, Shigaraki takes on a whole new form and continues to wipe the floor with everyone at U.A. The episode does a great job of building tension, beginning the episode with an update that Deku is close and about to reach the team taking on Shigaraki. This puts the whole episode on a timer, with audiences begging those left at the Coffin in the Sky to hang on until their backup arrives. It's thrilling and ends on the perfect note as Deku finally makes his appearance and kicks the crap out of Shigaraki.

7 "Wounded Hero, Burning Bright and True!! "

Episode 10

With Endeavor (Tetsu Inada) down, it's up to just Hawks (Yuichi Nakamura), Tokoyami (Yoshimasa Hosoya) and Jiro (Kei Shindo) to take on the greatest of all evils, All For One, alone. Not to mention, things get tough for Bakugo at the Coffin in the Sky as he continues to try and fight while broken and battered.

But Endeavor wasn't down for the count just yet. There's a lot of discussion surrounding whether the new Number One hero deserves a redemption arc or not. It seems as if he isn't even sure himself. But this episode shows how much he wants to redeem himself through his sheer willpower and determination as he gets back up and continues to fight. He goes so far as to replace his missing arm with a flame arm, which may be the coolest thing he's ever done.

6 "Specter"

Episode 2

After the solid establishing first episode, it was up to the second episode of this new season to take things up a notch and for Studio bones to show the world what was to come with this new season. This episode takes things to new heights as audiences get to witness the incredible midair battle between Shigaraki and Star and Stripe (Romi Park).

Bluntly stated, the action in the episode is really dang good. It was clear that Bones knew that this episode was going to be an important one to set the standard for the kind of action and animation that audiences could expect in the upcoming episodes. They clearly decided to sit down and really put their all into this second episode, and it truly paid off.

5 "Two Flashfires"

Episode 8

The conflict between the Todoroki family is one of the plot lines that lies at the emotional core of the series, and it's on full display in My Hero Academia Season 7, Episode 8, "Two Flashfires". Taking a majority of the episode to tell Dabi's (Hiro Shimono) story after he was supposedly "dead", covering how his voice turned out the way it did, who kept him alive and how he got to where he was when he joined the League of Villains.

The other majority of the episode is spent on the fight between the two famous Todoroki brothers, Dabi and Shoto (Yūki Kaji). As the young Todoroki faces his brother, he shows off his new ultimate move, Flashfire Fist: Phosphor, and uses it to take down the blue-flamed walking corpse. For now, at least. It's an emotional battle that is so much more than just two brothers fighting. It's Shoto trying to connect and talk with the brother he never got to have. The one he wished he had in his life.

4 "Battle Without a Quirk"

Episode 21

Ever since his final embers of One For All were put out in My Hero Academia Season 3, Episode 11, "One For All", All Might (Kenta Miyake) has been on the sidelines for most of the story. Since that moment, fans had been hoping that somehow, in some way, All Might, would find a way to make a comeback. This episode manages to do so and blew everyone's minds.

In a chilling moment, All Might has now equipped a large iron suit, becoming what fans have dubbed, "Iron Might" and is now taking on All For One. The rematch of the century. Even knowing that there's a huge chance he won't be able to defeat the newly nimble All For One, Iron Might rush into battle to buy time for the others. With how well he knows All For One, he equips his new armor with moves and abilities that allow him to put up a major fight against the greatest evil in the world.

3 "A Chain of Events, Across the Ages"

Episode 13