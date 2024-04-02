The Big Picture Crunchyroll will simulcast a 4-part series recap of My Hero Academia, titled Memories, starting this Saturday.

The show will also be available in English once the dubbing is complete, and Season 7 premieres on May 4.

My Hero Academia Season 7 promises a war between heroes and villains, with U.A. High School facing a traitor among students.

With the new — and highly anticipated — season of My Hero Academia just around the corner, Crunchyroll announced today that subscribers will have an extra treat to look forward to. Starting this Saturday, April 6, Crunchyroll will simulcast My Hero Academia: Memories, a four-part special event series that will recap the entire story of the popular anime series so far. Needless to say, this is a perfect way to get fans hyped up for My Hero Academia Season 7.

Episodes of My Hero Academia: Memories will be simulcast weekly from Japan at 2:30 AM PT. Both the special event series and Season 7 will eventually be dubbed in English and other languages, but Crunchyroll has yet to announce when the dubbed episodes are set to premiere on the platform. Meanwhile, My Hero Academia: Memories will take viewers back all the way to Season 1, a time when Izuku Midoriya (voiced by Daiki Yamashita in Japanese and Justin Briner in English) believed he was one of the few unlucky people in the world who didn't have any Quirks. Ever since then, it's been a heck of a journey inside and outside the walls of U.A. High School for young heroes.

After the four-week recap, fans will be thrown right into Season 7. In the new episodes, war between heroes and villains is closer than ever. While students and Pro Heroes prepare and train as hard as they can in order to fight the Paranormal Liberation Front, U.A. High School will be shaken up by the discovery that one of the students is a traitor. Like in previous seasons, My Hero Academia Season 7 is expected to roll out 25 episodes.

The New 'My Hero Academia' Director Is An Anime Veteran

Image via Crunchyroll

The new batch of episodes from My Hero Academia are directed by Naomi Nakayama, who has taken over directing duties after working on previous episodes and on other highly popular anime series such as Hunter x Hunter, Sword Art Online and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Nakayama also directed one episode of Marvel's 2011 animated series X-Men.

My Hero Academia is based on a incredibly popular manga series by author and illustrator Kōhei Horikoshi. Last year, the manga had over 85 million copies in circulation. Additionally, the animated feature films based on the anime series have been a smash at the box office, with titles like My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission becoming some of the highest-grossing animated films ever in Japan. This year, fans will get to see the fourth film in the series — My Hero Academia: You're Next is set to premiere this Summer in Japan. A U.S. release date is yet to be announced.

Crunchyroll simulcasts My Hero Academia: Memories starting this Saturday, and Season 7 debuts on May 4. You can watch the trailer below:

My Hero Academia A superhero-admiring boy enrolls in a prestigious hero academy and learns what it really means to be a hero, after the strongest superhero grants him his own powers. Release Date May 5, 2018 Cast Daiki Yamashita , Justin Briner , Nobuhiko Okamoto , Ayane Sakura Main Genre Anime

