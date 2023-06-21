It has been seven years since Izuku Midoriya joined the prestigious U.A High, a school for gifted youngsters seeking to become professional heroes in the future. However, life was not a bed of roses for young Midoriya. Ever since he was a child, he only dreamed about one thing, to be a superhero like his idol, All Might. Born quirkless, Midoriya was one of the few unfortunate ones who seemed to be “abnormal” in a world full of people with X-Men-like powers.

Kōhei Horikoshi’s wildly popular manga, My Hero Academia showed the world with the help of Izuku Midoriya’s story how hope, hard work, persistence, and a positive outlook can overcome even the biggest obstacles. How much having a kind heart influences your life and the people around you, and how friends can become your biggest asset. My Hero Academia is the perfect example of the unwavering spirit of heroism even in the face of insurmountable odds, packing a significant punch with adrenaline-fueled battles and making you smile with the light-hearted interactions among the characters simultaneously.

Deku and his classmates are set to make their return to face the evil forces of All For One once again. But before we gear up to go Plus Ultra, let’s look at everything we know about My Hero Academia Season 7.

Image via Crunchyroll

RELATED: 'My Hero Academia' Benefits From Its Sensitive Shonen Protagonist

When Is My Hero Academia Season 7 Coming Out?

An official statement was made after the Season 6 finale on March 25, 2023, confirming that the eagerly awaited Season 7 of My Hero Academia is currently in production. The exact date of release has not yet been made public. However, every new season of My Hero Academia takes about 12 months to arrive, and the final chapters of the manga are still being written, so we can expect the seventh season to be here sometime close to spring 2024.

Where Can You Watch My Hero Academia?

Image Via Adult Swim

All six seasons of My Hero Academia, as well as the three spinoff films: My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, and My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission, are available to stream on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and FUNimation. You can also buy all six seasons of anime seasons on Apple TV Plus. My Hero Academia Season 7 will be available on Crunchyroll at 3:30 a.m. PT/6:30 a.m. ET whenever it is released worldwide.

Watch on Crunchyroll

Is There a Trailer for My Hero Academia Season 7?

Right after the Season 6 finale aired with Series-high ratings, a teaser for the next season was released that hinted at the upcoming events and characters without revealing much about the plot. However, we can expect Season 7 to begin right where it left off. Midoriya, with his classmates in 1-A, as well as all the pro heroes and the residents of U.A High, are on the mend, and a possible giant-sized confrontation between the number one USA hero 'Star and Stripe' and All For One.

Who's In the Voice Cast of My Hero Academia Season 7?

Image via Crunchyroll

With the vast variety of heroes and villains fighting for their ideals in Season 7, we can be sure the cast will be humongous. Though not all voice actors have been confirmed yet, we can assume the following members will be returning in My Hero Academia Season 7:

Daiki Yamashita (Japanese) / Justin Briner (English) as Izuku Midoriya

Nobuhiko Okamoto (Japanese) / Clifford Chapin (English) as Katsuki Bakugo

Yuki Kaji (Japanese) / David Matranga (English) as Shoto Todoroki

Ayane Sakura (Japanese) / Luci Christian (English) as Ochaco Uraraka

Tetsu Inada (Japanese) / Patrick Seitz (English) as Endeavor

Yuichi Nakamura (Japanese) / Zeno Robinson (English) as Hawks

Kenta Miyake (Japanese) / Christopher R Sabat (English) as All Might

Junichi Suwabe (Japanese) / Christopher Wehkamp (English) as Shota Aizawa

Kōki Uchiyama (Japanese) / Eric Vale (English) as Tomura Shigaraki

Akio Ōtsuka (Japanese) / John Swasey (English) as All For One

Kaito Ishikawa (Japanese) / J Michael Tatum (English) as Tenya Ida

Marina Inoue (Japanese) / Colleen Clinkenbeard (English) as Momo Yaoyorozu

Yoshimasa Hosoya (Japanese) / Josh Grelle (English) as Fumikage Tokoyami

Romi Park (Japanese) / Natalie Van Sistine (English) as Star and Stripe.

RELATED: 'My Hero Academia' Live-Action Movie Coming to Netflix

What Has Happened In My Hero Academia So Far?

Image via Crunchyroll

After being chosen as a successor to Japan’s former top hero All Might, young Izuku Midoriya’s life goes from 0 to 11 when he receives his mentor and idol’s powers, the One For All. Though his dream to be a superhero might be within his reach, he still has a lot to learn about the nature of his powers and the foes he is going to face.

Gradually, with the help of his friends, teachers, and of course, All Might, Midoriya (Deku) learns to hone his skills to the utmost perfection, so much so that he begins to regularly tangle with really powerful villains, eventually coming out on top. In Season 6, all the pro heroes and students of the U.A. High went toe to toe with the Paranormal Liberation Front, and even though they were successful in stopping their advance, the heroes and the city suffered high casualties, and the villains were still able to achieve their objective of liberating All For One.

Following the mass destruction, Deku goes through an emo phase when he takes all the blame upon himself, as the owner of One For All, and goes on his own to do some solo leveling up. However, his friends and teachers at U.A. High manage to get him out of it and convince him to return to his cheerful and hopeful nature.

Towards the end of Season 6, we see All Might find hope again through encouragement from an unlikely source. While All Might can't fight alone, he can still use his connections to help. The retired hero requests aid from the United Nation, meaning the arrival of North America's best, Star and Stripe.

More Shows Like My Hero Academia That You Can Stream Right Now

Image via Netflix

Black Clover (2017-2021)

If My Hero Academia were set in the magical world of Clover Kingdom, Asta would be its Izuku Midoriya. Just as the world in MHA has above 80% population born with some “quirk,” most people in the Clover Kingdom are born with magical abilities. Except for poor Asta, who dreams of becoming the Wizard King someday. He is humiliated for not getting his magical grimoire when he turns 15 and is mocked for having lofty dreams. However, one fine night, while trying to protect his best friend Yuno, Asta unlocks a power that will potentially turn the magical world upside down. And we will see more about it in the upcoming film Black Clover: Sword of The Wizard King.

Watch on Crunchyroll

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (2019- present)

Demon Slayer tells the story of young Tanjiro Kamado, whose entire family was cruelly slain by a demon while he was away. His younger sister Nezuko was the only member of his family still alive, but sadly she too was transformed into a demon. Tanjiro spends years training to become a demon hunter and defend those who are unable to protect themselves in order to purge the world of monsters and in the hope of possibly finding a cure for his sister.

Watch on Crunchyroll

Akame ga Kill! (2014)

Tatsumi, a simple-minded village boy, sets out on a journey to fulfill his dream of joining the country army; however, he accidentally becomes captive of a group of rebels known as The Night Raid. He eventually befriends them after learning the truth about the corruption and oppression under the current monarchy and decides to join their cause, playing a double agent for them. Though initially born without special powers, Tatsumi gains a suit of armor that aids him on his journey.

Watch on Cruncyroll