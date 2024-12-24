My Hero Academia, one of the most popular manga and anime franchises of the past decade, may be coming to an end, but fans still have a lot of excitement coming over the next year. While the manga concluded with its final chapters in August 2024, the anime still has one season to go. There was also another exciting announcement made at Jump Festa 2025: the spin-off manga, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, will be getting an anime adaptation.

The anime will be premiering in April 2025, and the first poster and trailer, which you can watch below, were revealed. The story is set in a world in which most humans possess a supernatural power called a Quirk, which are used for both good and evil. Here is the story description of the English-language editions of the Vigilantes manga, published by VIZ Media:

"Koichi Haimawari couldn’t make the cut to become an official hero, so he uses his modest Quirk to do good deeds in his spare time. Then one day a fateful encounter with some local thugs leads him to team up with two other unlikely heroes. None of them really know what they’re doing, but they’ve got the courage—or foolishness—to try. But they soon discover fighting evil takes more than just being brave…"

'My Hero Academia's Final Season Is on the Way

Also announced at Jump Festa 2025 was when fans can expect to see My Hero Academia's eighth and final season. It premieres in autumn 2025, and will continue and conclude the Final War arc of the story. The manga upon which it is based ran from 2014 to 2024, a full decade. If the airing of the final season of the anime bleeds into 2026, it will also have accomplished a decade-long run, as the show initially premiered in 2016. Regardless, the achievements of the franchise are remarkable, and it is a beloved series for good reason.

In addition to the manga and anime series, My Hero also has several films, the most recent of which, My Hero Academia: You're Next, premiered in both Japan and North America last year. The film will be released on DVD and Blu-ray in Japan on February 19, 2025. There has not yet been an announcement for the film's home media release in North America.

My Hero Academia is available to stream on several services, such as Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix. Stay tuned at Collider for updates on both the main series' final season and Vigilantes.

Your changes have been saved My Hero Academia A superhero-admiring boy enrolls in a prestigious hero academy and learns what it really means to be a hero, after the strongest superhero grants him his own powers. Release Date April 3, 2016 Cast Aoi Yuki , Ayane Sakura , Christopher R. Sabat , Yûki Kaji , Nobuhiko Okamoto , Luci Christian , David Matranga , Justin Briner , Kenta Miyake , Clifford Chapin , Daiki Yamashita Rating Seasons 7

