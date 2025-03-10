My Hero Academia is nearing the end of its eighth-season run, but it hardly means that the world-famous franchise will leave its fans hanging. Today, Crunchyroll unveiled the first trailer for the highly anticipated spin-off My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. The streamer confirmed that new episodes will be released on the same day that they debut in Japan. The new show's opening song also got a sneak peek, and the series is slated to debut on April 7.

The story takes place before the events of My Hero Academia. The setting is still the same: the majority of the population of the world has superpowers called Quirks, but not everyone is selected to be a superhero. We will follow Koichi Haimawari (Shûichirô Umeda in the Japanese original), a college student who has given up on being a hero. His life changes when he is saved by a vigilante and decides to integrate a new group of heroes that are not licensed and answer to no one but themselves.

The trailer unveils the first threat that Koichi/The Crawler, Pop☆Step (Ikumi Hasegawa) and Knuckleduster (Yasuhiro Mamiya) will face when My Hero Academia: Vigilantes kicks off. A villain who injects a formula into humans in order to fast-track the discovery of their Quirks — and therefore creates "instant villains" who wreak havoc in the city. The opening song of the new anime series is titled “Kekka Orai,” performed by Kocchi no Kento.

Is 'My Hero Academia: Vigilantes' Based On a Manga?

My Hero Academia was equally popular in manga and anime format. Since the manga series ended first, a spin-off manga story was released in 2016. However, the series doesn't hail from the same creator. While My Hero Academia was created and written by Kōhei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes was written by Hideyuki Furuhashi. The anime series is directed by Kenichi Suzuki, who previously helmed episodes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Cells At Work! and Level E.

The good thing about the spin-off is that not only My Hero Academia fans will have something to follow after the flagship series wraps its story, but also they are getting two different seasons of their favorite franchise in the same year — My Hero Academia Season 8 is slated to premiere this Fall. Additionally, if My Hero Academia: Vigilantes manages to retain the franchise's popularity, viewers will gear up for a long run, because the manga series ran for 126 chapters and ended in 2022.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes debuts on Crunchyroll on April 7. You can check out the trailer above (you need to switch on the subtitles on YouTube).