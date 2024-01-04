My Hero Academia took the entertainment world by storm on May 5th, 2018. Since then, it has spawned a wildly successful franchise, including a beloved anime adaptation. My Hero Academia's many compelling characters have quickly become pop culture mainstays, further aiding the title's proliferation outside of Japan and cementing it as arguably the most widely anime adaptation of the 2010s.

These heroes' stories moved viewers with their messages about heroism, hope, society's treatment of others, the dangers of burnout and much more. My Hero Academia's creator, Kohei Horikoshi, is a master of pacing and keeping viewers engaged with whatever he decides to throw on screen, amplifying their character's traits while progressing the overall story. These are the best story arcs in My Hero Academia, thanks to their relevance, memorability, and overall quality.

My Hero Academia Release Date May 5, 2018 Cast Daiki Yamashita , Justin Briner , Nobuhiko Okamoto , Ayane Sakura Main Genre Anime Rating TV-14 Seasons 6

10 The Entrance Exams Arc

Season 1, Episodes 1 - 4

Every story needs a solid beginning that brings viewers in and keeps them long enough to become invested in the characters. The Entrance Exams arc does exactly this, and then some. The first two episodes introduce audiences to Izuku Midoriya and his struggle with being a quirkless child in a society where 80% of the population has quirks. The next episodes introduce audiences to the supporting Class 1-A, which will become Izuku's main environment.

In just four episodes, The Entrance Exams Arc introduces the main character, his conflict, the inciting incident, and the new world he'll be entering. The first two episodes hook audiences emotionally to Izuku, while the final two secure their initial impression with the exciting worldbuilding of the new school, U-A. The Entrance Exams Arc is an almost perfect introduction and a definite high point of the series.

9 The Endeavor Agency Arc

Season 5, Episodes 13 - 18

Izuku, Shoto, and Bakugo enter the Endeavor Agency in their next round of Hero Work-Studies. While doing so, Izuku and Bakugo get a closer look at the inner workings of the Todoroki family. Endeavor begins his redemption arc with his family after all the horrible things he did to them in the past, but most of them are unsure of how to feel, even considering downright rejecting his attempts.

The Endeavor Agency arc is so compelling because of the empathy it builds for the seemingly cold-hearted and despicable Endeavor. Fans had already warmed up to the new Number 1 Hero after his fight with the High End Nomu, but this arc does wonders in building Endeavor as a three-dimensional character. Thus, audiences can grow to genuinely care about him before the events of the Paranormal Liberation War, setting the stage for his character growth.

8 The Provisional Hero License Exams Arc

Season 3, Episodes 13 - 24

With U-A transitioning to being a boarding school, Class 1-A must begin their training for the Provisional Hero License Exams while adapting to their new living arrangements. The events that ensue result in one of My Hero Academia's best fight scenes as Izuko and Bakugo engage in an unsanctioned match in the middle of the night. Bakugo demands to see who's really the strongest but ends up pouring his heart out regarding the massive guilt he feels for being responsible for All Might losing his powers.

The fight between Izuku and Bakugo is the highlight of the arc and gives a lot more depth to Bakugo's character. Going from being the hot-headed and violent kid shown in past seasons to breaking down over guilt and sorrow was a massive moment for Bakugo and Izuku as well, with the boys finally reaching an understanding. The Provisional Hero License Exams Arc would shift the direction of the series when All Might and Izuku decide to come clean to Bakugo about the truth behind their power, making it one of the most important in My Hero Academia.

7 The Dark Hero Arc

Season 6, Episodes 19 - 25

After the chaos and utter tragedy that befell the world in the Paranormal Liberation War, the world is uneasy and Izuku has gone full dark vigilante mode. He leaves U.A. to hunt down the remnants of the League of Villians and Tartarus escapees while working with the Pro Heroes.

The Dark Hero Arc does a lot for Izuku as a character and sends an incredibly important message about burnout. Izuku becomes so wrapped up in his goals and discovering the other powers/users of One for All that he completely abandons any care for himself. He doesn't change his ways until his friends in Class 1-A have to fight him to come back, resulting in a spectacular battle. Izuku's worn and tattered state, coupled with Uraraka's beautiful speech to the public, sent a huge message about the negative effects of pushing oneself to the edge.

6 The Shie Hassaiaki Arc

Season 3, Episode 24 - Season 4, Episode 15

Generally known as the darkest arc in the anime thus far, The Shie Hassaiaki Arc brought a ton of emotion, nail-biting stakes and an incredible message about never giving up. When Izuku is stationed at the office of Sir Nighteye, All Might's former sidekick, they are thrown into a battle to save a little girl named Eri from a former Yakuza member, Kai Chisaki.

The battle to save young Eri is unbelievably difficult and pushes every hero to their absolute limits, with Kirishima, Lemillion and Izuku being the standouts. All three are almost killed in their but push through, no matter the odds, with their insane willpower. Kirishima becomes a defensive titan as he pulls off Red Riot: Unbreakable; Lemillion loses his powers and continues to fight despite multiple stab wounds; and Izuku suffers major injuries until he unlocks Infinite 100% with the help of Eri's power. The Shie Hassaiaki Arc is an unbelievable story about pushing forward no matter the odds, featuring some of My Hero Academia's finest moments.

5 The Paranormal Liberation War Arc

Season 5, Episode 19 - Season 6, Episode 18

Being the biggest and longest arc of the series so far, The Paranormal Liberation War is chock-full of breathtaking, heartbreaking and earth-shattering moments that change the course of the series forever. As the heroes begin their assault on the Paranormal Liberation Front, the newly upgraded Shigaraki awakens, and an all-out war begins.

Almost every hero gets an incredible full-circle moment here, but many also die, including fan-favorite teacher Midnight. The biggest revelation comes when the villainous Dabi reveals himself as none other than the long-thought-dead Toya Todoroki, son of Endeavor and brother of Shoto. The war's tragic events and massive losses cause society to turn against the heroes, setting the stage for the final saga of the series. The entire world changes forever, flipped on its head, making The Paranormal Liberation War Arc a true before-and-after in My Hero Academia.

4 The Forest Training Camp Arc

Season 3, Episodes 1 - 7

As Class 1-A is let out of school for summer break, they go on a trip to a training camp only to have their break interrupted by an attack on the camp by an elite squad of villains. The Forest Training Camp Arc includes one of My Hero Academia's most unforgettable moments: the seemingly unwinnable fight between Izuku and the giant villain, Muscular. Completely outmatched in strength, Izuku takes on Muscular to protect a young boy named Kota. He's beaten and brutalized as he refuses to give up and let Muscular harm the child or anyone else.

Against seemingly impossible odds, after presumably being beaten, Izuku rises and gives his 100% strength and then some to beat Muscular. This fight is a profound example of what My Hero Academia conveys about heroism: the ability to keep fighting to protect others, even if it costs you everything. Self-contained by rather unforgettable, The Forest Training Camp Arc is a turning point in Izuku's character journey and one of the anime's finest hours.

3 Vs. Hero Killer Arc

Season 2, Episodes 13 - 20

Izuku and his classmates are sent to Pro Hero workplaces to gain experience as notorious "Hero Killer" Stain begins picking heroes off one by one, including Class 1-A's class representative, Tenya Ida. When Tenya seeks out the Hero Killer, with Shoto and Izuku coming to back him up, a battle between Stain and the three students ensues.

The Hero Killer arc—and the character himself—send a huge message about the idolization of heroes and celebrity culture. Stain's whole goal was to purge the world of "false heroes," believing those who became heroes for fame or money were unworthy, unlike All Might, someone he looks up to. While Stain is morally incorrect, his commentary on what makes a hero somewhat aligns with what Kohei Horikoshi tries to say about heroes throughout the plot: the cornerstone of heroism is selflessness.

2 The U.A. Sports Festival Arc

Season 2, Episodes 1 - 12

Every good shōnen anime has a "tournament arc," and My Hero Academia delivers that and more. The U.A. Sports Festival Arc shows audiences how far the students have come in developing their abilities and personalities and includes a huge character moment for fan favorite Class 1-A student and member of the show's "big three," Shoto Todoroki.

"Shoto Todoroki; Origin" is among My Hero Academia's best episodes. His battle against Izuki both tugs on the heartstrings and chills to the bone with its epic spectacle. Amidst their fight, Izuku challenges Shoto to use his full power, knowing that he's not using his fire abilities. His words evoke memories in Shoto's mind of his troubled past, giving fans a look into the dark past of the Todoroki family. Shoto decides to finally use his fire powers and push past his mental block, providing one of the most epic moments in the series as the two students give it their all to win.

1 The Hideout Raid Arc

Season 3, Episodes 8 - 12

With Bakugo kidnapped by the League of Villains, All Might and the Pro Heroes launch an attack on their hideout to save the boy, drawing out the greatest villain of all time, All for One. Izuku, Ida, Momo, Shoto and Kirishima manage to rescue Bakugo amidst the battle between All Might and All for One. All Might defeats All for One at the cost of his powers and health. "Next, it's your turn," All Might says to the cameras, pointing directly at them and Izuku.

The loss of All Might as a hero shakes My Hero Academia's world to its core and is a defining moment in Izuku and Bakugo's journeys. It also provides arguably the best scene in the series: All Might's final punch to win the battle, the United States of Smash. The Hideout Raid Arc serves as the first big world shift in the series and remains a seminal piece of 21st-century anime entertainment.

