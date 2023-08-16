The Big Picture Crunchyroll is adding My Hero Academia: Two Heroes to its catalog, allowing fans to stream the film in both English and Japanese with subtitles.

Two Heroes was the first of three successful My Hero Academia films, grossing $33.4 million worldwide and receiving rave reviews.

The mainline My Hero Academia series is currently in production on Season 7, with a fourth animated movie and a live-action feature in the works.

Five years after Izuku Midoriya and his Class 1-A pals took theaters by storm for the first time with My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, Crunchyroll is finally bringing the film home. The anime streaming platform will add the feature-length adventure to its catalog starting tomorrow, August 17 at 5 p.m. PT. Both the English dub and original Japanese voices with subtitles will be available upon release.

Two Heroes broke ground for the globally popular anime My Hero Academia by marking its first of three features to release in theaters and scoring a respectable haul at the box office in the process. Between its native Japan and other territories, the film grossed $33.4 million worldwide on the back of rave reviews. Following its success, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising would immediately follow in 2019 with My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission going Plus Ultra in 2021. Series director Kenji Nagasaki would lead all three films with mainstay Yosuke Kuroda penning Two Heroes.

Midoriya, aka Deku, and his classmates leave the walls of U.A. Academy in Two Heroes for I-Island, a floating city Island which is home to I-Expo – the top hero item exhibition in the world. All-Might invites Deku along specifically to reunite with one of the legendary hero's old friends, David Shields, and his daughter Melissa. When villains hack into I-Expo and trap All-Might in their nefarious plan, however, it's up to the new generation of young heroes to step up and save everyone.

My Hero Academia Still Has Plenty of Superhero Stories to Tell

Crunchyroll is also the main streaming home for the mainline My Hero Academia series which is currently in production on Season 7. The series, based on the beloved manga by Kōhei Horikoshi, has followed the tale of Deku as he rises from a quirkless nobody dreaming of one day becoming a hero like his idol All-Might to a dedicated young peacekeeper through a mix of hard work, persistence, hope, and unwavering spirit. While the anime is gearing up for another major fight as the heroes of other countries join the fray against All For One, a fourth animated movie is on the way as well as a live-action feature at Netflix from Legendary Entertainment.

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes arrives on Crunchyroll on August 17. Check out the trailer below.