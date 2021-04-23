Fans of the wildly popular manga series My Hero Academia by Funimation are finally getting the superpowered Midoriya and his heroes-in-training classmates on the move in an all-new mobile game, titled My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero. The mobile game is created by Sony Pictures Television (SPT) Games and Funimation. It will be released starting this spring in English and be accessible to fans in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Scandinavia.

My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero will allow fans to play as their favorite characters in the series from Class 1-A. Some of these characters will include fan-favorite Midoriya, Bakugo and Todoroki, pro heroes such as All Might and Endeavor, and even villains like Stain. Players will be allowed to build their team roster in story mode while taking on classic villains like Shigaraki and Nomu. Adding to that, players can also take on other players in PVP or take on the Allied Assault in co-op mode. However, fans of the game should not worry if all of their favorites aren’t on there yet, as the mobile game will be adding new content each month, bringing in more and more heroes and villains.

Paul Joffe, VP of Games at Sony Pictures Television Games had this to say about the project: “We’re incredibly excited to bring fans the first ever My Hero Academia mobile game available outside Asia ... The game is beautiful, immersive and filled with action and heroes.” Mitchel Berger, Senior Vice President of Global Commerce for the Funimation Global Group, also added:

“Fresh from the launch of the new season of My Hero Academia, Funimation is committed to delighting fans on more platforms and in more ways than ever, and The Strongest Hero allows them to enjoy the franchise’s characters, content and one another on the go ... Excitement in My Hero Academia is at all all-time high, and it’s the perfect time to bring fans a new mobile gaming experience for the first time ever outside of Asia.”

My Hero Academia is a Japanese anime series produced by Studio Bones and distributed by the My Hero Academia production committee. Based on the wildly popular manga series by Kohei Horikoshi, the series sees Izuku Midoriya as a young boy living in a universe of superpowers or “Quirks,” with no actual powers of his own. Midoriya dreams of becoming a hero one day, and with the help of his family, friends, and heroes, admits to a prestigious high school for heroes in training, which is where his journey begins. Last month, the series returned to Funimation in multiple territories across the globe. The fifth season kicked off with the Joint Training Arc that watched Class 1-A, and Class 1-B students pitted against each other in a series of team battles, demonstrating how much each class has grown over time. Season 5 is set to bring many action-packed stories to the table, especially the iconic series’ 100th episode.

My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero will be age-rated 12+ and be released beginning this spring on IOS and Android. The mobile game will contain in-app purchases, and hardcore fans can begin signing up now on MyHeroGame.com, The App Store for iOS or Google Play for Android. You can watch the promo trailer below:

