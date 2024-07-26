The Big Picture My Hero Academia's global success still shocks creator Kohei Horikoshi, who credits others for the series' achievements.

Horikoshi drew inspiration from American comics and Terminator 2 for character names and storytelling.

Despite the manga's conclusion, the franchise continues with ongoing anime and new theatrical films.

It's an exciting but bittersweet time for fans of the immensely popular franchise My Hero Academia. The anime that helped to fuel the explosive global popularity of the medium has a new theatrical film on the way, My Hero Academia: You're Next, which will release in U.S. cinemas in October. However, the manga from which the anime is adapted is at last coming to a close with its final chapters. In a recent interview with Viz Media, the creator of the series, Kohei Horikoshi, discussed the stunning popularity of the series, as well as some of its inspirations.

Despite a decade of success all over the world, My Hero Academia's popularity still doesn't "feel real" to Horikoshi. When congratulated on reaching 100 million copies in circulation worldwide, the author humbly responded:

"Honestly, it doesn’t feel real to me...I feel it’s largely due to the efforts of those selling and promoting the manga overseas. I don’t feel like I accomplished this alone. It feels like I’ve been lifted up by those who set up the distribution channels and decided to air the anime abroad. I feel like that 100 million copies was a collaborative effort, rather than something I achieved myself."

However, Horikoshi went on to concede that the series' continued place on bestseller lists means he's, "...managed to create something genuinely interesting."

'My Hero Academia' Took Some Inspiration From 'Terminator 2'

Part of the manga and anime's success overseas could have been due to American comics and films influencing Horikoshi's storytelling. The author described trying to make sure each character had a "catchy and memorable" name that would immediately make readers think of the character's appearance. When asked if he was influenced by American comics, Horikoshi said: "Yes, though it’s really just surface-level inspiration. I consciously tried to give the heroes names that feel like they belong in American comics."

However, the influence of the American science-fiction action film Terminator 2: Judgement Day was much deeper than surface-level. Horikoshi expressed that he had no interest in expanding backstories in additional material, and said:

"Rather than drawing out all the well-thought-out backgrounds and episodes, I wanted to hint at those elements instead. For instance, in Terminator 2, John Connor becomes a leader in the future, and Schwarzenegger’s character is sent from that future world. But there aren’t many depictions of the future itself. Because the future isn’t depicted in detail, the viewers’ imaginations expand, and I thought that was really great. So, I wanted to create something like Terminator 2."

While Kohei Horikoshi's superhero saga is coming to an end, the franchise will continue with its ongoing anime adaption and theatrical films. My Hero Academia is available to watch on Crunchyroll, and the film My Hero Academia: You're Next will release in North America cinemas on October 11, 2024. Stay tuned at Collider for updates on anime, televsion, film, and more.