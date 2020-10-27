Deku & Co. Are Going Mobile in the New Game ‘My Hero Academia: Ultra Impact’

After announcing the new mobile game My Hero Academia: Ultra Impact last week in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, Bandai Namco has unveiled the title’s upcoming closed beta that should run for just one weekend this November. The “explosive battle RPG” includes both a story mode featuring scenes, characters, and content from the hit anime, and Quirk battles that let players pit their favorite leveled-up heroes (and villains?) against each other. The beta itself will be our first good look at the game in action; here’s how to get involved:

With only 7,000 spaces to fill — and access only for Android users apparently — the November 6th to 9th Beta will be for Japanese players who want to test out the newest chapter in My Hero Academia. The rest of us will just have to wait! (Keep an eye on the game’s Twitter account for more updates.)

This new free-to-play gacha, which is sure to include microtransactions, follows up on the success of 2017’s My Hero Academia: Smash Tap and late 2018’s My Hero Academia: Smash Rising, both released for smartphones in Japan. My Hero Academia: Ultra Impact will release in Japan for iOS and Android devices in 2021, but the November 2020 beta will obviously get a trial run first.

Here’s a roughly / Google translated bit of info from the game’s main page; you can also check out the Beta’s sign-up page here:

* Please note that the trial version (closed beta test) will be implemented only for Android devices (supported OS version: 7.0 or higher, RAM: 4GB or higher). Even when using in the operating environment, the trial version (closed β test) may not operate normally depending on the usage situation of the customer and factors specific to the model used.

* Application for the trial version is subject to compliance with the BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Terms of Service and Beta Version Regulations.

* A Google account is required to apply for the trial version.

* If the number of applicants exceeds the number of applicants within the period, participants will be decided by lottery.

* Trial version data can only be played during the period. It cannot be carried over to the product version.

*Application for the trial version is subject to those who live in Japan and can actively cooperate in the questionnaire.

* The trial version does not provide individual support for in-game issues.

* You may not be able to play the game smoothly in the trial version.

* Paid currency cannot be purchased in the trial version.

* In the trial version, there are some functions that cannot be used and the contents are different from the officially released version. You can experience some of all the functions and all character material lineups planned for the official release version in the trial version. Inquiries regarding this matter: https://bnfaq.channel.or.jp/contact/faq_list/2021

[Editor’s note: This link didn’t work at the time of posting; good luck!]