In a series like My Hero Academia, with its school setting and unique selection of powers, it's very easy to get attached to certain characters, even those not meant to be anything more than bit players. The long-running anime series about kids learning to use their powers for good has been acclaimed by fans and critics alike for its varied and engaging cast of characters.

And while the main cast is excellent across the board, MHA has been known to put several supporting characters, even major supporting ones like Tenya Iida, off to the side while giving the spotlight to the same people over and over again. These are just some of the characters that deserve a bigger slice of the pie.

Emi Fukukado

A teacher at a rival school to UA, there is a lot about Emi Fukukado that remains a mystery, especially in regards to her friendship with Aizawa, our resident 1-A teacher. They have some kind of history, having worked together due to their hero offices being in close proximity, in a storyline that shows how MHA is one of the more mature anime. Emi constantly jokes about the two of them having some kind of intimate relationship.

Is she joking, though? It's always hard to tell with Emi and her lack of screentime doesn't help. There is clearly something worth exploring character-wise, but considering the series has evolved to bigger things at this point, it's unlikely that it will ever come to pass.

Inasa Yoarashi

Speaking of other schools, during the Hero License Exams, one of the more prominent non-UA students is Inasa Yoarashi. Characterized by his loud-mouthed personality, over-the-top reactions, and exceptionally powerful Quirk, Yoarashi is a standout character in what was otherwise one of the weaker arcs of the series. His rivalry with Shoto Todoroki in particular fueled the aftermath of Endeavor's less than savory activities as a hero.

And while he makes some appearances after his initial confrontation and fight with Todoroki, Inasa pretty much disappears from the story after that, which is a shame considering the dramatic potential of that rivalry. They even seem to make some kind of amends during their remedial class, which makes this plot thread seem like a moot point in retrospect.

Itsuka Kendo

While 1-B's most prominent member, Neito Monoma, is getting the chance to shine in the manga, Itsuka Kendo, a standout member of the class, seems to have been unfortunately left in the dust.

Outside of her powers, which are similar to that of the MCU's Ms. Marvel in that she can stretch and change her size, she's also one of the more friendly members of 1-B, and her friendly rivalry with Momo was one of the better parts of the Training Arc. But still, Itsuka deserves more screen time and development than she actually gets.

Kamui Woods

One of the first heroes we meet in the series, Kamui Woods is a man whose body is exactly like that of a tree and can manipulate his limbs as such. It's a simple power and design, for sure, but Kamui's personality is fun enough and his consistent appearances in the story make him one of the many indicators of a greater world outside of the classroom.

And yet, somehow he still feels underused. Compared to his contemporaries like Mt. Lady, Best Jeanist, and Miruko, Kamui has a stunning lack of screen time, and while he has had some standout moments here and there, he has been mostly on the sidelines.

Mei Hatsume

Mei Hatsume has the potential to be one of the most important characters in the entire series. As a member of the support class, she focuses on making gears that will help with hero work and "supporting" the heroes, and in her appearances, she is a crucial aid to Deku in particular, giving him equipment that has completely saved his life on multiple occasions.

And then like a lot of other characters, Mei just... disappeared. Once the series went into bigger, more world-shattering directions, she has pretty much been a no-show. You would think she would be one of Deku's most important confidants, but instead, it seems like the series is leaning more and more into power creep, making her role irrelevant.

Mezo Shoji

The 1-A characters make MHA the perfect superhero anime for newbies. These characters get a lot of screen time, but Shoji comes with a lot of mystery. His face is covered at all times, his Quirk is bizarre, and his personality is mysterious and distant, if respectful and understanding. Horikoshi has indicated in his notes that Shoji's backstory would be revealed at some point, but so far, the manga and anime have revealed... nothing.

What exactly is his deal? It feels like Shoji could actually carry an arc on his own similar to how Kirishima's backstory was explored during the Overhaul raid, but instead, there hasn't been anything.

Mina Ashido

The bubbly, flirty pink-haired and skinned acid girl is a fan favorite for a reason. Mina Ashido's likable personality along with her ability to get along with nearly everybody in the cast makes for a fun time whenever she's on screen.

That is, when she does actually get screen time. This isn't to say she is without great moments — the School Festival arc in particular gives her quite a bit to do — but overall she is used mostly as comic relief despite a surprising history with Kirishima that is worthy of being explored. Childhood friend romance, anyone?

Nejire Hado

Lots can be said about the mixed-bag handling of female characters in MHA, but nowhere is that more evident than Nejire Hado, one of the Big Three of UA's hero course alongside Tamaki and Mirio. Her upbeat personality contrasts well with Tamaki and Mirio, and her powerset is unique and ripe for potential in the battle department.

But when it comes time to actually duke it out, Nejire never gets the chance to shine. This is made even more obvious by the fact both Tamaki and Mirio got entire fights dedicated to them during the Overhaul raid, while Nejire is relegated to outside help. She deserves better.

Tenya Iida

Image via Adult Swim

While MHA is a great series as not only are the student characters great, but it has some of the best parents in anime. But one of its biggest failings is the handling of Tenya Iida, who is supposed to be one of the central leads of the series. Throughout the first two seasons of the show, particularly season 2, Tenya has a strong presence among the cast, and has multiple arcs and fights dedicated to his development.

But then season 3 rolled around, and his presence dwindled in favor of other characters. Nowadays, Tenya is almost a footnote — still technically a major player in the series but compared to others like Bakugo, Todoroki, Uraraka, and even Tsuyu, gets increasingly little to do.

Thirteen

Out of all the teachers at UA, Thirteen is the one that feels like she had the most wasted potential. Thirteen's gimmick is a fascinating one —a woman in a space suit that can create literal black holes is ripe for intrigue. And while she does have a civilian identity, the tantalizing idea that she has this extremely powerful Quirk underneath the surface is such a cool idea.

Thirteen is in the first major arc of the series, which introduces us to series antagonist Shigaraki, but she pretty much disappears after that. It's possible Horikoshi found Thirteen's Quirk too powerful and simply never used her, but the fact you can create intriguing fights and ideas through her makes this seem like a wasted opportunity.

