When Does 'My Hero Academia' Season 7 Premiere?

My Hero Academia premieres on May 4, 2024, at 5:30 a.m. ET. The series will be available in Japanese with English subtitles. The English dub will likely be released two weeks later, on May 18.

Where Can I Watch 'My Hero Academia' Season 7?

My Hero Academia Season 7 will premiere on Crunchyroll. All six seasons of the show are currently available in sub and dub on the streamer. There has yet to be an official word on whether Season 7 will be available on Hulu, which also has all six previous seasons.

Watch the Trailer For 'My Hero Academia Season 7

“In order to protect you all and what you want to protect, we will have you get stronger, even if it’s only a little.”

The My Hero Academia Season 7 trailer gives us a brief refresher on what’s at stake. If Deku is going to save Japan, he’s going to have to rely on his friends to help him.

On the other side, the villains are also attempting to strengthen their numbers as Shigaraki becomes All For One’s perfect vessel. Will Deku end this war? Will Star and Stripe help bring peace to Japan? These are the burning questions we have as we enter the new season.

More Anime Like 'My Hero Academia'

If you’re looking for more shonen anime to watch with vibes similar to My Hero, then you have a few recommendations. From a Big 3 classic to a new-gen hit and an underrated gem, here are the best shows to watch if you loved My Hero Academia.

Naruto Shippuden

Naruto Uzumaki is an orphan boy who could never fit into society because he was cursed with a fox spirit. To gain the love and respect of his peers, Naruto vows to become the strongest in his village while also fighting to save the few relationships he has. Naruto and its continuation, Naruto Shippuden, helped lay the foundation of what all Shonen anime has become.

It’s an action series about mystical shinobi and a hero who fights for honor and friendship. It shares the same DNA as My Hero Academia, with both Naruto and Deku having to master their powers while protecting those they love. Naruto features incredible hand-to-hand combat, magic, and even extraterrestrial threats. The series is well worth the investment, even with over 500 canon episodes.

Demon Slayer

After a tragedy, Tanjiro vows to become a demon slayer and protect those who can’t fight for themselves. Demon Slayer boasts stunning animation, a wonder score, and a world full of incredible fighters as they attempt to take down every demon in their path.

While a bit more graphic with its violence, Demon Slayer helped usher in a new era of hit anime shows alongside My Hero Academia. Tanjiro is a bright-eyed young man whose unbreakable spirit keeps him in every single fight. Similarly to Izuku Midoriya, he is willing to do whatever it takes to save someone, even if that means a few broken bones.

Tiger & Bunny

In a world where superheroes have corporate sponsors and are the stars of their own reality TV show, a new superhero team is born as veteran hero Wild Tiger is assigned to partner with rookie Barnaby Brooks Jr.

Much like My Hero Academia, Tiger & Bunny is a unique take on the superhero genre, offering a new perspective on what it means to be a “hero.” It serves as a great alternative if you’ve grown bored of the DC and Marvel universes but still want to see a story with heroes vs. villains.

Tiger & Bunny

