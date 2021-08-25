Funimation has finally set the release date for My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission in North American theaters.

The film is directed by Kenji Nagaski. World Heroes’ Mission is the third film to be released in the series, with the previous installments of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising released last year and My Hero Academia: Two Heroes released in 2018. Its launch will overlap with the series’ fifth season, which premiered on March 27 and is still currently streaming on Funimation. Still, if you aren't entirely caught up, the movies aren't canon to the story of the show, so you can watch it at your convenience.

My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission adds more of a challenge to the story’s usual heroes-in-training. High school students Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo have only two hours to save the world, making this the biggest challenge in My Hero Academia history. During an internship with Pro Hero Endeavor Agency, Deku and his new friend Rody become wanted nationwide for a crime they did not commit.

Since anime studio Bones has adapted Kohei Horikoshi's manga My Hero Academia back in 2015, the series rose in popularity as it added its own flavor to the superhero craze overseas. The story follows young Izuku Midoriya, who was born without superpowers into a world full of them. However, this does not stop him from wanting to become a superhero himself. With the help of Japan’s greatest hero, All Might, Midoriya enrolls in a high school for heroes-in-training.

Funimation Global Group’s CEO, Colin Decker, commented on the series’ success and partnership with Toho for the upcoming film:

“Funimation brought My Hero Academia to U.S. audiences and has championed the anime through all five television seasons on Funimation, three movie releases, merchandise and the rise of an incredible community of fans,” said Colin Decker, CEO for the Funimation Global Group. “We’re proud to team up with Toho and the production committee to deliver another outstanding adventure for Deku, Bakugo and the characters from the My Hero Academia universe that fans have come to love.”

Fans can expect to see My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission in theaters on October 29. Australia and New Zealand have a release date of October 28. As for Latin America and Scandinavia, no news of a date yet other than “coming soon.” The current season of the anime streams on Funimation.

