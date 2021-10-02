Funimation has released the first trailer for the English dub of the upcoming feature film My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission. It was also announced that tickets for the film are now on sale and that they will be a special collector's item for those who see the film opening weekend, giving fans of the superhero anime an even greater reason to go and see it.

The third film for the popular anime series has already had its release in Japan, hitting theaters on August 6, but now it is making its way to the US and Canada starting on October 29. Funimation, the studio that is distributing the film, has also announced that as of today, tickets for the movie are on sale in the US and Canada and the film will be available in both sub and dub across more than 1,500 theaters.

Along with the ticket announcement, the first trailer showcasing the English dub was also released, showing the team of Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo facing off against a group known as Humarize as they attempt to both stop their plans of ridding the world of Quirks as well as clear Izuku's name after he is framed for a crime he didn't commit. The announcement of ticket sales and this new trailer also came with the announcement that those who see the film in its opening weekend will also receive the My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission Vol. W Specialty Manga Booklet.

My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission as well as the anime series is directed by Kenji Nagasaki at animation studio Bones. This is the third feature film from the series, following My Hero Academia: Two Heroes which was released in 2018 and My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, premiering in the US in 2020. The fifth season recently wrapped up in Japan, with a sixth season being teased to be on its way. With all of this and this upcoming film, fans of the series have a lot to dig into.

My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission is not yet rated and will have a runtime of 104 minutes. The film will be releasing in the US and Canada on October 29. Watch the English dub trailer for My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission as well as read the upcoming film's official synopsis down below.

In My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission, U.A. High School students Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo face the greatest crisis in My Hero Academia history, with only two hours to save the world! During their internship with the number one Pro Hero Endeavor Agency, Deku and his new friend Rody find themselves wanted nationwide for a crime they didn’t commit. Can Deku and his friends stop Humarise’s global plans of eliminating all Quirks?

