My Hero Academia: You're Next keeps proving to be one of the most elite anime films of 2024 despite only just debuting in the U.S. less than a week ago. The Japanese film has not only achieved a laudable 90% on Rotten Tomatoes but has also gone on to make history at the U.S. box office, as reported by ComicBook. My Hero Academia: You're Next launched in Japan earlier in August but arrived in the U.S. on October 11 and is now one of the top movies in the country.

News of the film’s success circulated two days after its U.S. debut as the weekend totals for the country’s box office went live. Looking at the Top 10 Films at the box office, the list is dominated by animation for the first time in history, with the likes of The Wild Robot, Transformers One, and My Hero Academia: You're Next on it.

In first place is the slasher film Terrifier 3, with The Wild Robot coming up next and Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice taking up the third spot. Warner Bros.’ Joker: Folie à Deux is in fourth place, followed by Piece by Piece, Transformers One, and Saturday Night. My Hero Academia: You’re Next then occupies the eighth position, while The Nightmare Before Christmas and Ali Abbasi’s The Apprentice are close behind.

'My Hero Academia: You’re Next' Is A Must-Watch

Image via Crunchyroll

Based on an original plot featuring the characters of Kōhei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia manga series, My Hero Academia: You’re Next is set during the original anime My Hero Academia’s seventh season and builds up to the war against All For One. However, compared to the anime series, the film deals with a wannabe villain referred to as Dark Might.

My Hero Academia: You’re Next has earned over $3 million in Japan and $23.6 million internationally, adding up to over $26 million worldwide. The anime film is directed by Tensai Okamura from a script written by Yōsuke Kuroda. Furthermore, it’s produced by Bones and distributed by Toho with an ensemble cast that includes Daiki Yamashita, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Yuki Kaji, Ayane Sakura, and Kaito Ishikawa.

My Hero Academia: You’re Next is currently playing in theaters across North America.