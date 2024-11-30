Ever since My Hero Academia: You're Next entered theaters, it has become an instant box office success. The film made ¥370 million ($2.5 million USD) on its first day, and it received a high critics score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. After months of waiting, this anime feature has announced its official physical release date, as well as an extra bonus for the fans who purchase the film's special edition.

According to the My Hero Academia website, the film's physical release will be on February 19, 2024, along with a special "Plus Ultra Edition."

Those who purchase the special edition will be treated with a bonus anime short, titled "A Piece of Cake," based on a special one-shot manga from the franchise's creator, Kōhei Horikoshi, that was distributed during the film's release in Japan. In addition, a special "you're next" booklet will be added to the Plus Ultra Edition, along with special illustrations from the author, event footage from Anime Expo 2024 and the Japan Premiere, and plenty of other features. So far, the prices for this product are currently listed in Yen. The Plus Ultra Editions will cost ¥7,700 ($51 USD) for the DVD and ¥8,800 ($58 USD) for the Blu-ray. Meanwhile, the regular versions are currently listed at ¥5,280 ($35 USD) for the Blu-ray and ¥4,180 ($27) for the DVD.

My Hero Academia: You're Next is the fourth feature film in the My Hero Academia franchise and follows the story of Class 1-A of U.A. high school as they face a new threat that looks like All Might, but dubs himself Dark Might (Kenta Miyake). The film was first announced back in 2023 and was directed by My Neighbor Totoro's key animator, Tensai Okamura. A few months after the Japanese release, the English dub of the anime feature was released in October.

'My Hero Academia' Is About To Come To An End

Close

Ever since the manga was first published in July 2014, My Hero Academia has become a huge success, both in Japan and internationally. The manga has appeared in The New York Times bestsellers list and has over 100 million copies in circulation. Two years after the first volume was published, its anime adaptation was released, produced by Bones Inc., known for their work in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Mob Psycho 100, and Ouran High School Host Club, just to name a few.

The anime has recently released its 7th season, with its 8th and final season scheduled to come out in 2025. Meanwhile, the manga has finished its production, publishing its 41st volume in August 2024, concluding the story of this long-running story about a group of young heroes wanting to save the world.

While you wait for the DVD and Blu-ray release of the franchise's latest feature film, My Hero Academia is available to stream on Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll.

My Hero Academia: You're Next In a world where heroes and villains clash, Deku faces a powerful new threat in the form of Dark Might, an evil doppelgänger of his mentor, All Might. As a mysterious fortress begins devouring entire cities, Class 1-A must rise to stop this unprecedented danger and uncover the villain's true motives. Release Date October 11, 2024 Director Tensai Okamura Cast Daiki Yamashita , Nobuhiko Okamoto , Yûki Kaji , Mamoru Miyano , Meru Nukumi , Kenta Miyake , Ayane Sakura , Kaito Ishikawa , Uoken , Yuki Ono , Minako Kotobuki , Yûsuke Kobayashi , Michitake Kikuchi , Masaki Terasoma Runtime 110 Minutes Main Genre Animation Writers Yôsuke Kuroda , Kohei Horikoshi Character(s) Izuku Midoriya , Katsuki Bakugo , Shoto Todoroki , Giulio Gandini , Anna Scervino , Dark Might , Ochako Uraraka , Tenya Iida , Hugo , Kamil , Deborah , Paulo , Simon , Bruno Expand

Watch on Netflix