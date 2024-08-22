The Big Picture My Hero Academia: You're Next follows Deku and friends facing a new threat after My Hero Academia Season 6.

The trailer shows Dark Might in an intense clash at U.A. High Class 1-A.

The movie releases in the U.S. and Canada on October 11, 2024, following the success of the franchise worldwide.

The official English subbed trailer for My Hero Academia: You’re Next is out! The events of My Hero Academia: You’re Next are set right after the conclusion of My Hero Academia Season 6, as high-school student Deku and his friends are up against a new threat. The trailer features Deku trying to protect the world against the villain named Dark Might, who claims to be the new Symbol of Peace.

The trailer shows how Dark Might attempts to replace Toshinoro Yagi, more commonly known as All Might. However, Deku soon learns that Dark Might is only imitating the hero the student has always admired. This leads to an intense clash between the U.A. High Class 1-A as they try to take down Dark Might.

While Dark Might does resemble All Might in appearance, the trailer clarifies that’s where the similarities end! In a horrific sneak peek, the villain is seen using his Quirk to create a massive fort that begins absorbing people one after the other. But that’s not the only mystery here — Dark Might is also seen accompanied by a woman named Anna who is being pursued by a mysterious and emotionless figure. However, in order to uncover the connection between Dark Might and Anna, fans in the US will have to catch the movie when it releases on October 11, 2024.

The ‘My Hero Academia’ Franchise Is Loved by Audiences Worldwide

My Hero Academia: You’re Next is set to be released in the U.S. and Canada in English subtitles and dubbed formats on October 11, 2024. The film premiered in theaters in Japan on August 2, 2024, and has quickly become one of the country’s top-grossing films of the year. It’s the fourth film in the My Hero Academia franchise and has earned $16.25 million and sold 1.65 million tickets within three weekends of its release in Japan.

The third film in the franchise, titled My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission earned $23.48 million during its domestic theatrical run back in 2021. The film was a global success. It’s worldwide collection went up to $47 million with $12.3 million coming in from the U.S. alone while the UK earnings added up to $300,000.

The film franchise is based on the Japanese anime series based on the popular comics of the same name, written by Kohei Horikoshi. The manga series began in 2014 and concluded in 2024. However, the series has not only inspired a film franchise, it has also been adapted into a TV show that’s currently in its 7th season. The TV show follows a young boy named Izuku Midoriya who gets the chance to become a superhero by going to the U.A High School and train under the hero, All Might.

My Hero Academia: You’re Next releases in the U.S. and Canada in English subtitles and dubbed formats on October 11, 2024.