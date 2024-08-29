It’s raining new updates for the much-awaited My Hero Academia: You’re Next, which is set to be released in the U.S. and Canada this fall. Toho International has just unveiled a brand-new poster for the anime’s North American release, only a week after it’s official English subbed trailer dropped. The poster, designed by Bones Inc. animator Yoshihiko Umakoshi, features fan-favorite characters Deku, Todoroki, and Bakugo against a silhouette of the movie’s villain, Dark Might.

Not only has Toho surprised fans with the mighty graphics, but the company has also revealed details about the English dub cast for the film's new characters. Christopher Sabat returns to My Hero Academia: You’re Next to voice the film’s antagonist, Dark Might. He’s joined by Mauricio Ortiz-Segura and Kayli Mills, who voice all-new characters Giulio Gandini and Anna Scervino, respectively. Returning voice actors include Justin Briner (Izuku Midoriya), Clifford Chapin (Katsuki Bakugo), David Matranga (Shoto Todoroki), and Luci Christian (Ochaco Uraraka), among others.

As an adaptation of the original story featuring the characters of Kōhei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia manga series, My Hero Academia: You’re Next is set immediately after the original anime series' conclusion, as high schooler Deku and his friends are up against a new threat. The official logline partly teases the new anime movie as such: “It was spring of Deku’s second year at U.A. when an all-out battle between heroes and villains broke out. Deku faced an overwhelmingly powerful Tomura Shigaraki, and the two clashed violently, with both the heroes and the villains suffering heavy damage. The battle has since come to a temporary halt with Shigaraki’s retreat, but the time for their next confrontation draws closer with every second.”

The New Characters of 'My Hero Academia: You’re Next'

Toho Animation

As mentioned earlier, My Hero Academia: You’re Next North American release will introduce all-new characters Giulio Gandini and Anna Scervino. Giulio Gandini, the Scervino family butler, is described as usually calm and collected but also mysterious with a rare violent side. He is pursuing Anna Scervino and, for some reason, is trying to kill her. His true personality and purpose remain a mystery.

On the other hand, Anna Scervino, the daughter of the wealthy Scervino family, has drawn Dark Might's attention thanks to her special Quirk. She used to have a cheerful personality and was close to her butler, Giulio, but that was before Dark Might and his followers kidnaped her. Fans would have to be patient until My Hero Academia: You’re Next arrives in the U.S. to discover what Anna's Quirk could be.

My Hero Academia: You’re Next will be released in North America on October 11. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.