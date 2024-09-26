My Hero Academia has tracked the journey of young heroes like Deku and his U.A. High School classmates as they are molded into the next generation of protectors for Japan and the world. Yet, when the Symbol of Peace All Might defeated All for One and pointed out to his student with the words "Next, it's your turn" to officially pass the torch, he also attracted the attention of a much more sinister enemy looking to follow in his footsteps. Ahead of the anime series's new movie My Hero Academia: You're Next arriving in North America, Collider is excited to share a sneak preview introducing the villainous Dark Might, an admirer of the world's greatest hero who couldn't have ideals further apart from his idol. The footage gives a preview of his creepy obsession with All Might and desire to become the new Symbol of Peace for his own selfish desires.

Opening in a dimly lit room, the clip sees a sharp-dressed man in a towering physique watching All-Might's battle with All for One come to an end. All around him on the walls is an eye-watering number of photos of the hero, showing his downright unhealthy idolization of Toshinori Yagi. He's left fawning over the victory, but his eyes go wide when he hears All-Might's declaration. Like Deku, he interprets the message as a call to become his successor, cracking a smile under his masked visage. The man asserts that he will take the hero's place, though the tone of his voice is more delusional than heroic.

My Hero Academia: You're Next takes place in the aftermath of Season 6 as Japan reels from the all-out battle between the heroes and villains. As Deku recovers from his violent clash with Tomura Shigaraki and prepares for his eventual return, the mysterious man arrives on the scene, calling himself Dark Might and declaring himself the new Symbol with the twisted proclamation "Next, it's my turn!" Although he looks like the benevolent master Deku knows, Dark Might immediately shows his true, greedy colors by erecting a fort that begins absorbing the population. Adding to his mystique are the people accompanying him, including a woman named Anna with an unknown Quirk and the stoic Giulio who is targeting her. It's up to Deku, Bakugo, Todoroki, and the rest of U.A. High Class 1-A to protect the world from this terrifying man and the criminal Gollini Family under his control.

'My Hero Academia: You're Next' Has Been a Smash Hit in Japan

My Hero Academia is as popular as ever right now with the recent release of the final chapter of Kōhei Horikoshi's original manga. The film's debut in Japan was timed to the same weekend as the manga's conclusion which undoubtedly played a role in You're Next's stellar performance at the box office overseas. All of the anime's films have won big financially and the latest is no exception, raking in 370 million yen during its opening day alone, totaling around $2.5 million USD. Early ratings from critics and viewers have also been overwhelmingly positive, with a 92% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, teasing another worthy addition to the beloved anime series.

The full English cast will reprise their roles in You're Next with Christopher Sabat, the voice of All Might, also lending his talents to his dark counterpart. Justin Briner, Clifford Chapin, David Matranga, and Luci Christian are among the returning players for the movie while Mauricio Ortiz-Segura and Kayli Mills will voice the new characters Giulio and Anna respectively. Daiki Yamashita and Kenta Miyake, the voices of Deku and All Might in Japanese, meanwhile, will be in attendance at Beyond Fest for an early preview of the movie as part of the event's stacked film slate. Doors opened for the festival yesterday, September 25, and activities will run through October 9.

My Hero Academia: You're Next will arrive in theaters on October 11. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.

