The day has come! With less than a month to go until the premiere of My Hero Academia: You're Next, TOHO Animation decided to unveil the English dub trailer of the movie to tease fans who want to experience the new adventure in this format. The fourth film based on the anime series will hit U.S. and Canada theaters on October 11, and chances are it will be as big a hit as the franchise's previous entries.

The Japanese trailer was released last month, and while it featured a broader scope of the events of the movie, the new trailer focuses on the appearance of the new All Might (voiced by Christopher R. Sabat) and Midoriya's (Justin Briner) struggle to prove to everyone that the new superhero isn't who he says he is. The problem is, regardless of being the real deal or not, Dark Might causes massive destruction wherever he passes, and innocent people all across Japan fall victim to his power.

The trailer also stresses the Thanos-like threat of the Dark Might, and how it will take all heroes from the U.A. to put up a fight against him. Needless to say, they all gear up to a massive brawl that will make rivalries get pushed aside, strengthen bonds and force some of them to deal with loss. Fans that are too eager to check out the anime film will be able to catch early screenings at this year's Beyond Fest in Lost Angeles, where Japanese voice actors Daiki Yamashita and Kenta Miyake are slated to attend.

The End Is Near For My Hero Academia

Image via Crunchyroll

My Hero Academia is currently airing its seventh season, with its season finale coinciding with the movie's release date. The hugely popular manga series ended its run last month, which indicates that the anime series will start showing signs of wrapping up in the next season. In an interview on Japanese television, franchise creator Kohei Horikoshi revealed that he felt "surprisingly lonely" after crossing the finish line and revealed that, despite the manga series selling over 100 million copies worldwide, he "didn’t intend or aim for it at all. What I drew just happened to cross the sea and be accepted by people of different cultures.”

The My Hero Academia spin-off movies are as popular as the manga and anime series. In Japan, the latest movie raked in over $6 million in just three days after its premiere, and so far the four installments of the franchise have earned over $120 million worldwide — a massive number for a 2D-animated Japanese film. My Hero Academia: You're Next is directed by Tensai Okamura (The Seven Deadly Sins) and written by Yosuke Kuroda, who penned hundreds of episodes from the anime series. A live-action adaptation is also in the works at Netflix, but the streamer is yet to provide updates on the status of the project.

My Hero Academia: You're Next premieres in theaters on October 11. You can watch the English dub trailer below:

