The Big Picture The new My Hero Academia film features Class 1-A facing Dark Might, a villain resembling All Might.

The movie will be an original story based on the popular manga series.

Studio Bones will animate the film, set for a Western release in October 2024.

My Hero Academia's fourth anime feature has dropped its trailer, and the heroes from U.A. High School will be facing a new threat. My Hero Academia: You're Next has Deku and his classmates facing a man with a familiar face. This anime feature will be an original story based on the popular manga series, and will be released in both English sub and dub.

In the trailer, a man claims that he will become the new Symbol of Peace, a title that originally belonged to All Might. This new threat starts to destroy the city, and our heroes have no idea what this person's quirk is. The man's face is revealed and resembles the world's greatest hero, even calling himself "Dark Might." It's up to the students of Class 1-A to utilize what All Might has taught and inspired them, and save the day once more. It's now their turn to become heroes.

My Hero Academia: You're Next was announced back in 2023 and was directed by My Neighbor Totoro's key animator, Tensai Okamura. The film will feature the anime's original voice cast, including Kenta Miyake, who will now be playing the villain, Dark Might. Animating this feature is Studio Bones, the same studio behind the main anime series.

The film will be released in Japan early before its Western theatrical release. Toho International will be overseeing the North American distribution. According to The Anime News Network, Japanese moviegoers will receive a limited "My Hero Academia Vol. Next" bonus manga, when they go see the film this August.

'My Hero Academia's Continues to Rise in Popularity

My Hero Academia is an ongoing manga series that was first published in 2014 and currently has 40 volumes. Written by Kōhei Horikoshi, it follows Izuku Midoriya (aka Deku) as he's being trained to become All Might's successor at U.A. High School for Heroes. In 2016, the first episode of the manga's anime adaptation was released and is currently airing its 7th season on Crunchyroll. Alongside the main anime series, the franchise has released three films, with its last one being My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission.

My Hero Academia is a highly successful franchise. The 2021 feature received a high Rotten Tomatoes Critics score of 87 percent and has generated over $46 million at the worldwide box office. Meanwhile, the trailer for You're Next boasts over 100 million sold manga copies worldwide. Unfortunately, the manga series is about to come to a close. The author posted on X that the last chapters for My Hero Academia will be released on August 5, published in Weekly Shōnen Jump Issue 36/37.

My Hero Academia: You're Next enters North American theaters on October 11, 2024. You can watch the trailer above.