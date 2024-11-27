Reality television has always been a medium of authenticity, with TV shows and specials spotlighting different identities your average viewer may not see every day. These can be informative, essential pieces of media, ones that raise awareness about important issues while discussing them with the complexity they deserve – and then there's My Husband's Not Gay. This one-episode special of TLC Presents created by Eric Evangelista has been re-discovered by YouTube commentators who are all baffled at the messages being presented.

My Husband's Not Gay follows four men in Salt Lake City, Utah, who were open to the cameras about their issues with "same-sex attraction" (an attraction to other men). They decided to ignore this aspect of themselves, instead adopting the heterosexuality necessary to have wives and remain in their staunchly anti-LGBTQ+ church. These men's choices are genuinely intriguing; they speak to the issues of homophobia within different religious structures, while interrogating "nature versus nurture" regarding the core aspects of a person, like their sexuality. Rather than offering a nuanced conversation through these characters, the series instead focuses on sensationalizing their experiences and shocks viewers with opinions like "sexuality is a choice" and "it's bad to be gay" (which they refuse to admit is discriminatory). Every person's opinion is valid, yes, but with My Husband's Not Gay, it's clear that TLC's main focus was making this lifestyle entertaining – no matter who it might hurt in their audience.

There's Never Been a Show Like 'My Husband's Not Gay'

While My Husband's Not Gay is a fantastic title and premise, it definitely isn't the first time TLC has crafted an image of quirky comedy around a group's troubling lifestyle. Exemplified to a sadly perfect degree through 19 Kids and Counting (and the series' many shocking controversies), the channel has become an expert at translating people's restrictive, hyper-religious lives through a rosy veneer that an audience can easily devour. And initially, they do the exact same with My Husband's Not Gay; it focuses on four men, three of whom are married, as they speak to the camera about how they've always been attracted to other men but have refused that part of themselves because their church views it as a sin.

While glossing over how this communal place of worship would exile them should they try to live as openly Gay, the men and their wives work hard to "refuse these temptations," implementing various daily practices to keep their "unholy attractions" at bay. There is a singular scene where an openly Gay man calls this out for being wrong, but the rest of the special is filled with entertaining moments like the men trying not to gawk at others during a basketball game. Additionally, each couple assures the audience that this lifestyle works for them – and, much more insidiously, that it can work for those watching, too.

Behind the upbeat music and comedic timing, My Husband's Not Gay broadcasts an extremely harmful message that LGBTQ+ advocacy groups have spent decades fighting against. The belief that sexuality is a choice has ruined the lives of many individuals whose desire to live authentically offended the bigots around them. Even worse, many in the LGBTQ+ community have suffered the horrors of religious conversion therapy, a well-documented practice that has proven traumatic physically and mentally for most who undergo it – unless, of course, it's done through the quirky and fun way these men do it onscreen. Because that is largely what My Husband's Not Gay boils down to: a televised showcase of conversion therapy, one that these men and those around them forcefully practice daily to stay in the community that loves the hatred of homosexuals more than it does them.

With the show largely supporting this sentiment through the way it portrays the characters' actions, it's understandable why My Husband's Not Gay was met with thousands of petitions and public condemnations when it was released. People recognized that the show was perpetuating a kind of thinking that discredited the lives of others. The series had a chance to truly dig into the complexities of religious life as an LGBTQ+ person and what it means to deny oneself, but in focusing on entertainment over actual learning, it only served to infuriate LGBTQ+ and allied audiences while pushing a harmful message that sexuality is a choice – and that if LGBTQ+ people just tried hard enough, they could be just like the men onscreen.

'My Husband's Not Gay' Is Hilariously Dangerous

While many people have argued whether My Husband's Not Gay has any redeeming qualities, the fact that so many people are discussing it now means that, despite its faults, the special is entertaining. And that's to be expected; TLC has become known for taking the wildest people and turning them into enjoyable content for viewers. Yet it's in how enjoyable this episode could be that reveals its insidious implications, ones that viewers in 2015 recognized quickly, and that watchers are still reiterating today. It's unfortunate how many harmful ideologies have been turned into "cute" TV programs by this channel.

TLC doesn't understand the risks of its content, and the way My Husband's Not Gay undercuts so much of the LGBTQ+ rights movement and promotes conversion therapy is yet another example. It is completely fine for people to enjoy the special for its absurdity and humor, but they must recognize when watching it: To the wrong kind of viewers, this is the dangerous evidence they need to prove LGBTQ+ people don't need to exist. It harmfully tells other viewers who might be struggling with their own sexuality, that maybe it is right to deny such a huge part of themselves. I mean, hey, if those men can do it, I can too, right?

