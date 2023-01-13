Apple TV+ has announced a premiere date for its high-profile country music competition series My Kind of Country. The unscripted show promises to bring a new twist to the music competition format, and it has a host of stars to bring it all together. Country music superstar Kacey Musgraves shares the spotlight with Academy Award winner Reese Witherspoon as they search the globe for the next big country music star with the help of trailblazing country singer-songwriters Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, and Orville Peck who will be their scouts. The unique music competition is set to kick off on March 24.

My Kind of Country will showcase a diverse range of country styles from around the world as Allen, Guyton, and Peck bring these artists straight to the home of country music - Nashville, Tennessee - to perform. For these up-and-coming artists, the series will broadcast their performances in an attempt to break down the doors to the country music industry and find stardom in unsuspecting places. The winner of the competition will receive a "life-changing prize" from Apple Music, giving them unprecedented support and exposure on the platform to grow their career.

Aside from hosting, Musgraves and Witherspoon will also take up executive production duties alongside Hello Sunshine’s Sara Rea and Lauren Neustadter, Sandbox Entertainment's Jason Owen, Emmy-nominated showrunner Izzie Pick Ibarra (The Masked Singer) and Done + Dusted’s Katy Mullan (John Legend’s “A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy). Emmy-winning Super Bowl Halftime Show music director Adam Blackstone is also on board.

Image via Apple TV+

My Kind of Country's Scouts Are Well-Situated in the Country Music World

While Witherspoon and Musgraves are the stars of My Kind of Country, Allen, Guyton, and Peck have each established themselves as stars in the world of country and important figures in the genre's growing diversity. Allen's career got off to a roaring start, earning consecutive #1 hits off his debut album Mercury Lane in 2018 before becoming CMA's New Artist of the Year in 2021. His accolades have continued to pile up since then, earning a Best New Artist nomination at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, a nomination for Male Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards and Outstanding New Artist at the NAACP Image Awards. He's also proven to be multi-talented, pulling not only 1 billion on-demand streams across his three albums but also releasing the picture book My Voice is a Trumpet in 2021.

Guyton, meanwhile, is a four-time Grammy nominee and 2022 TIME Breakthrough Artist of the Year nominee with multiple big hits off her 2021 debut album Remember Her Name. She received Grammy nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for the title track, but it was her hit song "Black Like Me" that broke ground, making her the first-ever Black female solo artist to earn a nomination in a country category. She's since enjoyed widespread acclaim, even becoming CMT’s 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year.

Finally, Peck rounds out the group, a fast-rising artist with a deep voice and soulful songs. He broke onto the scene with his debut album Pony and Show Pony EP, which included a duet with country legend Shania Twain, and has since followed that up with his latest album Bronco. An openly gay artist, he was also hand-selected by Lady Gaga for her Born This Way 10th Anniversary album. He's also well-known for his style and popular live shows.

My Kind of Country premieres on Apple TV+ on March 24. Check out the poster below: