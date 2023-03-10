The trailer for My Kind of Country, a new reality music competition from Academy Award winner Reese Witherspoon has been released ahead of its debut on Apple TV+ announced by the streamer in January. The reality competition is described as a fresh take on TV competition genre that will break down barriers in country music. The competition will feature different country music contestants to vie for the title of the next country music star.

My Kind of Country is executive produced by Witherspoon and Grammy Award-winning country music star Kacey Musgraves. The eight-part competition will see twelve contestants living together in a house in Nashville, Tennessee while they compete, showcasing their talent, style and sound to the judges. At the end of the competition, the winner will be awarded a life-changing experience from Apple with global exposure across Apple TV+ and Apple Music Platforms. The show will be judged by three top country artists Jimmie Allen, Orville Peck, and Mickey Guyton.

In the released trailer, Witherspoon revealed that the judges traveled across the globe to handpick the best of up-and-coming country music talent for the competition. Fans of music competitions get to see an insight into the judges’ lives and careers as country music artists with teases of what to expect from the upcoming show. The trailer also shows contestants talking about their experience with country music with scenes of their performances from the competition set for debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 24.

Image via Apple TV+

Talking about the upcoming competition, Witherspoon said she spoke to Musgraves about how country music should stop limiting people and start opening doors for them instead. My Kind of Country truly aims to open doors for country music artists as it invites contestants from across the world. The show will showcase a diverse range of country music styles with the help of the trailblazing country music judges Allen, Guyton, and Peck.

The contestants participating in the upcoming competition are Ale Aguirre from Mexico, Dhruv Visvanath from India, Camille Parker from North Carolina, Justin Serrao, South Africa, Ashile Amber from Tennessee, Chuck Adams from Tennessee, The Betsies (Zel and Landi Degenaar) from South Africa, Wandile from South Africa, Alisha Pais from India, The Congo Cowboys (Julie Sigaugue, Simon Attwell and Chris Bakalanga) from South Africa, Ismay Hellman from California, and Micaela Kleinsmith from South Africa.

My Kind of Country will debut on Friday, March 24. Checkout the trailer below: