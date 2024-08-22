The Big Picture Fans launched a campaign to save My Lady Jane after Prime Video's cancellation.

Change.org has highlighted the petition and gives fans a platform to voice their support.

Fans push to save the show by streaming on Prime Video, garnering 21,000 signatures on the petition.

After fans were devastated to hear the cancellation of Prime Video's My Lady Jane, they quickly jumped into action to try and get the show brought back. A Change.org petition has now amassed more than 21,000 signatures in a matter of days. The creator of the petition, Lauren Mullaney, has also created social media accounts on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram dedicated to the fan campaign to #SaveMyLadyJane.

The campaign has exploded in such a short period, that Change.org has now posted to X, highlighting the petition.

The petition, in addition to the tens of thousands of signatures, includes videos from fans asking Prime Video to give the show its due. One fan says "My Lady Jane brought a different type of perspective and agenda that other shows now haven’t and can’t. It was funny, it was modern but also so outdated and it was romantic and chaotic and just oh so drawing and entertaining." The video shared by Change.org already has hundreds of shares and likes, with nearly 50,000 views, proving once again, people care very deeply, that this show has been cancelled.

According to Televisionstats.com, My Lady Jane is number 5 in the top 10 current shows on Prime Video as of yesterday. People are still watching the show, and that's exactly what the fan campaign is encouraging people to do to help save it. The X account for SaveMyLadyJane has a pinned thread detailing what fans can do to help spread the word about saving the show. That includes streaming the show (of course) on Prime Video, send Prime Video using email templates, leaving a review, and of course, signing the Change.org petition.

There's Still Plenty of Jane and Guildford's Story Left to Tell in My Lady Jane

Close

The series is based on the book by Brodi Ashton, Cynthia Hand, and Jodi Meadows. Meadows has been outspoken on social media, encouraging fans to #SaveMyLadyJane and sharing the petition. The show features Emily Bader as a fictionalized Lady Jane Grey who, in reality, tragically lost her head in Tudor England. Supporting cast includes Jordan Peters (Gangs of London) as King Edward, Edward Bluemel (Sex Education) as Guildford Dudley and Dominic Cooper (The Gold) as Lord Seymour. The lead couple Jane and Guildford, feature delicious tropes such as enemies to lovers, forced proximity, and more, letting fans in on a whimsical fantastical alternative version of Tudor history.

While the finale delivered Jane and Guildford riding off into the sunset (literally), there are still a number of unanswered questions that could've been explored in a second season of the series. Fans want those answers and feel like they deserve them. Common frustrations shared on social media say that the marketing never gave the show a fair shake and that Prime Video's trigger finger was a bit too quick on this. Time will tell if the show will be picked up by another network or be saved after all by Prime Video.

You can stream My Lady Jane on Prime Video now.

My Lady Jane (2024) My Lady Jane is a Prime Video original series created by Gemma Burgess. The story is a "what if" style story of English royal history where King Henry VIII's son Edward, Lady Jane Grey, and her husband Guildford all survive their real-life deaths. In the retelling of history, Jane Grey takes center stage, becoming queen and immediately finding herself facing nefarious villains. Release Date June 27, 2024 Cast Emily Bader , Edward Bluemel , Jordan Peters , Anna Chancellor , Dominic Cooper Jim Broadbent , Will Keen , Rob Brydon , Kate O'Flynn , Máiréad Tyers , Robyn Betteridge Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1 Creator(s) Gemma Burgess Writers Jodi Meadows , Brodi Ashton , Cynthia Hand Streaming Service(s) Prime Video Directors Jamie Babbit , Stefan Schwartz Showrunner Gemma Burgess , Meredith Glynn Expand

Watch on Prime Video