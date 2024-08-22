The Big Picture My Lady Jane was cancelled due to low viewership, despite the story being a unique twist on historical drama.

The show featured a romantic storyline with shape-shifting characters, adding a fantastical element.

The series blended history with humor, providing an irreverent and enjoyable take on the period piece genre.

It's always upsetting when a show gets cancelled, especially for no reason. It's even worse when said show only makes it through one season. What's worse is when it only makes it through one season despite the show garnering a large fanbase and critically well-received reviews. Still, there are numerous reasons why a TV series might end up on the chopping block. That's, unfortunately, what happened to the Prime Video historical fantasy drama series My Lady Jane not long after it's premiere back on June 27. Not only was it a period drama that embraced comedy, but it put a twist on history, including a fantastical element that made it stand out from other similar shows. Why would they cancel a show with such a unique perspective and approach?

My Lady Jane (2024) My Lady Jane is a Prime Video original series created by Gemma Burgess. The story is a "what if" style story of English royal history where King Henry VIII's son Edward, Lady Jane Grey, and her husband Guildford all survive their real-life deaths. In the retelling of history, Jane Grey takes center stage, becoming queen and immediately finding herself facing nefarious villains. Release Date June 27, 2024 Cast Emily Bader , Edward Bluemel , Jordan Peters , Anna Chancellor , Dominic Cooper Jim Broadbent , Will Keen , Rob Brydon , Kate O'Flynn , Máiréad Tyers , Robyn Betteridge Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1 Creator(s) Gemma Burgess Writers Jodi Meadows , Brodi Ashton , Cynthia Hand Streaming Service(s) Prime Video Directors Jamie Babbit , Stefan Schwartz Showrunner Gemma Burgess , Meredith Glynn Expand

The Cancellation of 'My Lady Jane'

Why exactly did My Lady Jane get cancelled? It's a rather shocking turn of events. Despite the positive reaction from the audience, the show got cancelled because the viewership wasn't large enough to compete with other current historical dramas. It's such a shame that My Lady Jane didn't get a chance to shine. At the same time, the streamer did not do much to help the series along. Prime Video did little to no marketing for the show, so the lack of overall viewership would make sense in this case. Had the show been given a proper marketing and given the chance at a second season, there's no doubt that it would have caught on to a larger audience.

Not to mention the fact that My Lady Jane is based on the novel of the same name by Cynthia Hand, and the first season only covers about a third of the novel, with still plenty of story left for a second and even third season. My Lady Jane tells the alternate story of a sixteen-year-old Lady Jane Grey (Emily Bader) as she marries Lord Guildford Dudley (Edward Bluemel) to become queen. Not much is known about Lady Jane in English history since she was queen for about nine days before her assassination. What creator Gemma Burgess did cover from the novel was enough to give viewers an idea of how Lady Jane could have acted in English history before adding a dash of magic to the mix.

'My Lady Jane' Did What No Other Period Piece Did

The initial allure of a show like My Lady Jane is the romance between Lady Jane and Guildford, a relationship that started rather contentiously. But, who doesn't like watching love unfold while two characters supposedly hate one another? Yes, it's a rather cliché trope, but what makes it stand apart is Guildford's big secret. He is an Ethian, which is a human that can shape-shift into an animal. Most people in England are prejudiced against Ethians, so Guildford's secret — and the fact that he turns into a horse during the day, only saying a man by night — adds an extra layer of whimsy to the series. For a historical romance that's based on the real-life Lady Jane, shape-shifting abilities certainly aren't true to history (that we're aware of).

However, that doesn't mean every single thing in the series is totally inaccurate. In fact, the series makes clear comparisons between the mythical Ethians and the Protestants, with the showrunners basing the conflict between Ethians and Verities (those who can't turn into animals) on the conflict between Protestants and Catholics. The series preserves the issues of Jane's life while also embracing the fantastical element that makes it so entertaining.

'My Lady Jane' Leaned Into the Comedic Tone

My Lady Jane was also unafraid to lean into comedy and humor despite going against the norm for the historical genre. The overall plot doesn't take itself super seriously, which actually boosts the overall enjoyment of the show. The irreverence and anachronistic angle left My Lady Jane as a brilliantly funny show on top of the refreshing story it offered. After all, anything inspired by The Princess Bride automatically tells viewers that they are in for a silly and magical ride.

My Lady Jane deserved to continue into at least a second season, so fans could see what else Burgess had in store for Jane and Guildford. Burgess previously discussed her ideas for a potential second season, especially since Lady Jane escaped her execution in the season finale. Not being able to see the rest of this story is a huge disappointment, and it's a pity Prime Video would cancel a show before it could reach its full potential.

You can watch the first and only season of My Lady Jane on Prime Video.

