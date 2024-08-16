The Big Picture My Lady Jane, a Prime Video original series, has been cancelled after just one season, leaving fans disappointed.

The show, created by Gemma Burgess, offers a revisionist take on the life of Lady Jane Grey.

If you're a fan of swoony romance and revisionist history, catch the first and only season now on Prime Video.

Terrible news for those of us that love our swoony romance with a dash of revisionist history. Deadline is reporting that Prime Video has cancelled My Lady Jane after only one season. The series starred Emily Bader as the doomed Nine-Days Queen, Lady Jane Grey, and Edward Bluemel as Guildford, her husband with one hell of a secret. My Lady Jane premiered all eight episodes of its first — now, only — season on June 27.

Based on the YA novel by Bodi Ashton, Cynthia Hand, and Jodi Meadows, My Lady Jane followed the titular lady Jane as she rises to become Queen of England, ruling for a chaotic nine days. Where the series and history part ways, however, is in the tensions between Ethians — people who can transform into animals at will — and Veritys — people who cannot. After her arranged marriage to the handsome, rakish Lord Guildford Dudley, Jane (a Verity) learns that Guildford is, in fact, an Ethian. Except he seems to be the only one whose transformation occurs on a schedule, rather than on a whim.

Why Was 'My Lady Jane' Cancelled?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Though the series was a standout for the way it put a fantastical spin on real historical tensions, it was also laugh-out-loud funny, paying homage to beloved classics like Clueless and The Princess Bride. It also had that all-important romance factor, with the chemistry between Bader and Bluemel carrying the show and making it as swoony as your favorite romance novel. Unfortunately, however, despite achieving critical popularity, it never caught on with audiences at large.

My Lady Jane also starred Anna Chancellor as Jane's mother Lady Frances, Rob Brydon as Guildford's father Lord Dudley, Jordan Peters as Edward VI, Kate O'Flynn as Princess Mary, and Dominic Cooper as Lord Seymour.

The first and (tragically) only season of My Lady Jane is streaming now on Prime Video.

My Lady Jane (2024) My Lady Jane is a Prime Video original series created by Gemma Burgess. The story is a "what if" style story of English royal history where King Henry VIII's son Edward, Lady Jane Grey, and her husband Guildford all survive their real-life deaths. In the retelling of history, Jane Grey takes center stage, becoming queen and immediately finding herself facing nefarious villains. Release Date June 27, 2024 Cast Emily Bader , Edward Bluemel , Jordan Peters , Anna Chancellor , Dominic Cooper Jim Broadbent , Will Keen , Rob Brydon , Kate O'Flynn , Máiréad Tyers , Robyn Betteridge Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1 Creator(s) Gemma Burgess Writers Jodi Meadows , Brodi Ashton , Cynthia Hand Streaming Service(s) Prime Video Directors Jamie Babbit , Stefan Schwartz Showrunner Gemma Burgess , Meredith Glynn Expand

