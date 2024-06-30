[Editor's note: The following contains major spoilers for My Lady Jane.]

Inspired by the best-selling book, the Prime Video original series My Lady Jane tells the story of Lady Jane Grey (Emily Bader), as she unexpectedly finds herself crowned queen and a target for anyone who disagrees with her selection. This retelling of history set in an alt-fantasy Tudor world sees Jane as less of a damsel in distress and more of a badass woman whose strength and wit work in her favor to help her survive it all. And with Guildford Dudley (Edward Bluemel) by her side, maybe they can change the Royal Court for the better.

During this interview with Collider, co-stars Bader and Bluemel talked about how much they enjoyed getting to flip all the usual period romance tropes so that badass Jane can be the one to save Guildford. They also discussed the plethora of pop culture references, including nods to Goonies and Clueless, the experience of shooting the moments leading up to their anticipated execution, when Jane gets strangled by Mary (Kate O’Flynn), the humor that comes with having to get out of complicated period clothing while shooting a sex scene, the importance of having each other to share this experience with, and what they’d like to see in a possible Season 2.

Collider: Starting at the end first, I had a bit of a moment when Guildford’s father shouts, “Dudley’s never say die!” Did you guys pick up on that Goonies reference? Were there conversations about that?

EDWARD BLUEMEL: What’s really fun about breaking away from historical accuracy is that you can have those little winks at the audience and little Easter eggs, if you will, for people that know the history. I think that is a really darkly funny line. There’s all these little bits and pieces of genuine nods to history and the irony to it all that is really fun to pick up on.

Were there other little references or nods that stood out for you guys? Did you catch them all in the script, or did you have to point them out to each other?

EMILY BADER: Sometimes they were clear. Clueless is referenced in the first episode with, “As if,” which I loved. And I didn’t know about Crocodile Dundee until afterwards.

BLUEMEL: I didn’t know about it until I was told.

BADER: I’m sure there is a plethora of pop culture references.

BLUEMEL: Gemma [Burgess] and Meredith [Glynn], who showrun and write it, have a real love for movies and pop culture, to the point that when you talk to them about it, sometimes I feel really out of my depth.

BADER: They’ll communicate in movie quotes.

BLUEMEL: Their knowledge is so good when it comes to films from the last one hundred years. They know it all. It’s so fun to be able to be in a show where their passion is so clear in it. It comes out, and there are little bits and pieces for people to pick up on.

BADER: It’s their personalities, in all the different spots.

Emily Bader and Edward Bluemel Share How Intense 'My Lady Jane's Execution Scene Was to Shoot

Emily, what’s it like to be sent off to await your execution while you’re shackled and you’re like surrounded by knights? What is a moment like that like? What goes through your head?

BADER: I remember that day very clearly, and it was not hard to act that day. We shot in this immense location, with hundreds and hundreds of supporting artists there, and fire. I felt like the pressure of it helped me so much, in that moment, because it was very daunting. You look back at the Delaroche painting of her awaiting her execution, that’s very famous, and it definitely touched me, shooting that.

BLUEMEL: Watching you being taken to the chopping block was really shocking for me. I’d become very attached to you by then – Edward to Emily, and also Guildford to Jane. It’s interesting when those feelings spill over a little bit. It was a really dark thing to watch and it suddenly made you feel the gravity of the moment.

Is it also fun to have Jane be the one to save Guildford? How was it to get to have that moment, when it’s typically the other way around?

BADER: I love that we flipped that trope of damsel in distress to this guy over here.

BLUEMEL: Guildford is the damsel.

BADER: Yeah. And getting to run through that crowd with that vision of, “I will die with you, if I have to. I’d rather spend my last moments with you and die than be free.” That just shows how deep their love is, and it was really fun to shoot. I’m a big fan of romantic movies, dramas and comedies, and it felt like, “Oh, that’s a really good moment.”

BLUEMEL: I’m often quite harsh with how things turn out, in terms of judging my own performance. But I remember watching that moment and I was like, “Oh, my gosh, that feels really real and lovely.” I thought you were amazing in it.

BADER: Ditto.

While Jane is not the one that chose to get married, she is the one that chose not to get divorced. What did you guys enjoy most about the early portion of their relationship, when they don’t really know each other, but they want to get to know each other, and they’re not just finding love, but they’re also finding respect for each other?

BLUEMEL: What’s so fun about it is the standoff between them. They are married. They say they’re not gonna do anything and they’re gonna be very sensible and they’re gonna get a divorce. And then, watching them both slowly crack, it’s like a game of chicken between them to see who’s gonna cave first and be like, “Oh, fine. Okay, I really fancy you. What are we gonna do about this?” That’s part of the joy of their relationship.

BADER: In the beginning, she sees him as a prison. She doesn’t wanna be a wife. And then, when it turns into her being thrust into this position of massive power and responsibility, she realizes that he’s an asset to her, and she actually does need him to allow her to be vulnerable. That’s hard for her, and it’s really fun to see them open up.

Jane also did not choose to be queen, but the fact that happens really turns Mary into a raging brat. What was it like to shoot that moment when she actually tries to kill you by strangling you? How long did you have to be strangled for?

BADER: That was fun. Kate [O’Flynn] is the most brilliant actress. Seriously, that part is so difficult, and she absolutely just blew me away, every single day. The rage that she can emit from her eyes is truly terrifying. I like all the stunt stuff. It was a little tricky because we were in these massive dresses, so there may have been a few head bumps, here and there, but we were covered. It had to look real, so we had to go for it. Working with her was just really fun. We didn’t have too many scenes together, so any day I got to do anything with Scary Mary was the best.

BLUEMEL: It’s a specifically amazing performance that I’ve never really seen before. She captures something that is so watchable, funny, and vile at the same time. Acting in scenes with her was genuinely terrifying, and then, off-screen, she’s the nicest person you’ve ever met. It’s truly shocking, the range she has.

'My Lady Jane's Emily Bader and Edward Bluemel Say that Getting Intimate Was Complicated

I love a good intimate scene when there’s humor to it because it’s fun to have a laugh with that. The first time that these two are intimate with each other, we see him struggling to get her undressed, which is always funny in these kinds of shows. Were there any tricks for getting that done with the right timing for the scene? Did you ever have trouble with that, at all?

BADER: We wanted that to be a part of it.

BLUEMEL: Part of the fun is that they are clumsy, and they are in a hurry.

BADER: And she has nine hundred layers of clothes on.

BLUEMEL: It is objectively hilarious to wonder how they did that.

BADER: And then, as far as the timing, the real timing probably took a long time, so they’ve got editing.

BLUEMEL: There were some big jump cuts with my boots. My boots took so long to unlace and, let me tell you, it’s pretty hard to do a quick undress in them.

The list of spoilers for this show includes a line that says not to talk about characters who are murdered, killed, dropped dead, or appear to be dead, which all seems to happen with regularity. What’s it like to be on a show that’s set in this time period where people really were awful to other people, especially when they didn’t get their way? What’s it like to just watch the other actors have to shoot death scenes?

BADER: I love the drama of it. This show is a comedy, so we really wanted and needed there to be that real truth and heart at the center of it. I love the duality between the real drama that is tragic and sometimes hilarious, but sometimes really earnest and hard to watch.

BLUEMEL: The reason that people around the world have been so fascinated with the Tudors for so long is how horrendous it was and how brutal it was. But then, there was so much sex and fighting and all the stuff that we love, in terms of drama. It feels like a bottomless well of content to make stories about.

One of the deaths in this story happens before the events that we get to witness, which is the death of Guildford’s mother. Edward, how much does blaming himself for her death really shape him?

BLUEMEL: It’s completely the most important part of who he is. He’s supposed to be the golden child of the Dudleys, but he managed to mess it all up before he even started realizing what he was supposed to be. That trauma has led him to become ashamed of who he is, cover up who he is, and live life through this facade of drinking and debauchery. It’s only through meeting Jane that he starts to even slightly get a handle on who he is and maybe learn to love himself, despite it all.

What did you guys each find most helpful or beneficial in being scene partners for each other? Was there a moment that you were really grateful to have the other one there, in a particular scene?

BLUEMEL: Acting alongside someone like Emily is always very nice. She’s incredibly giving as an actor. She made me feel very safe. I think [she’s] so amazing, so it was always a pleasure to show up. I really looked forward to the scenes with me and Emily.

BADER: Ditto. We shot for so long, and I’ve never done anything like this, as far as leading a show and having 130 days to be on set and shoot. To have someone like Edward, who not only brought the fun and the really generous performances with every single take, but also was a friend and companion that could calm us down on really jam-packed days and help me regain focus on what we were doing, was great.

BLUEMEL: I did feel like we were going through something together.

BADER: Yeah, it was a mutually shared experience.

Emily Bader and Edward Bluemel Would Like to See Their 'My Lady Jane' Characters Step It Up Moving Forward

It’s nice to see these two survive the season and profess their love for each other, but things definitely aren’t over in the story. What would you guys like to explore in another season? Have you been told anything about what could come next?

BADER: No.

BLUEMEL: I’ve been told nothing. They won’t answer my emails. I would like to see Guildford continue backing up Jane and helping her out on her journey. That’s what Guildford’s there for. For lots of reasons, he’s a very different person at the end of the series than he was at the beginning, and finding his new lease on life and maybe even a glimmer of joy, here or there.

BADER: I think he could have some joy.

BLUEMEL: He’s earned it.

BADER: They’ve been through a lot, but at the same time, by Jane choosing to do what she does at the end with saving herself, she puts her family at risk. They are all still there with Crazy Mary. She needs to buckle down and figure out what she’s gonna do. She feels very responsible. I think badass Jane can take it up a notch.

