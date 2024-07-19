A series that has taken Prime by unexpected storm, My Lady Jane is a wonderfully refreshing twist on an oft-told short period in British history. The story of Lady Jane Grey is a staple of British history lessons and is a tale often recounted in film and television by showcasing the fragility of the nine-day Queen. However, Gemma Burgess instead wanted to tell this tale with Jane Grey's powerful heroism on full display, leading to a rewriting of history, the inclusion of fantastical elements, and a foul-mouthed narrator to bring to life this story that thrives in being so beautifully historically inaccurate.

Spanning eight episodes, the series has already accumulated millions of doting admirers, with many already calling for a second outing. Thanks to a consistent run of episodes that seemed to get better as time went on, many have taken to social media to pronounce which episode is the best. With that in mind, here is a ranking of all eight episodes of My Lady Jane Season 1 while we wait for Prime Video to finally announce the show's fate.

8 "Who'll Be the Next in Line"

Season 1, Episode 1

Image via Prime Video

Remarkably, the first episode of My Lady Jane is the weakest of the eight. With the titular Jane (Emily Bader) required to marry the brooding Lord Guilford Dudley (Edward Bluemel), and not the one audiences initially suspect, the two families are brought together. However, Jane is determined that her fate won't be decided by the hierarchy and flees with her maid, Susannah (Máiréad Tyers). After being captured, Susannah turns into an owl, revealing that she is an Ethian, a banished community of shapeshifters that the monarchy wants to eradicate.

Introducing audiences to the world is no mean feat, especially with a story of this ilk that combines the historical and the magical, needing first to lay some crucial ground rules. Writer Burgess excels in this task, neatly establishing the historical placement and seedy ethos within the current kingdom's hierarchy. As the episode progresses, the rules of the fantastical are displayed with the reveal of two Ethians, Susannah and Petunia (Tallulah Greive). With this much world-building can come the sacrifice of any feeling, with the lack of gripping stakes giving the debut episode a lackluster tone compared to later episodes. Nevertheless, this is still enormous fun and an intriguing set-up for what's to come.

7 "Wild Thing"

Season 1, Episode 2

Image via Prime Video

As many good shows like My Lady Jane do, it gets better as the season continues, with the second episode building neatly on what its predecessor created. The revelations continue, with Jane and Guilford's marriage soon divulging the Dudley son's biggest secret — he is an Ethian. However, unlike others, Guilford cannot control his shapeshifting, transforming into a horse by day and returning to a man by night. Promising to try and find him a cure, Jane continues on her search to help the dying King Edward (Jordan Peters), with the truth behind his poisoning becoming ever clearer and leading the dastardly Mary (Kate O'Flynn) to hurry her plans.

Not an average period drama couple, Jane and Guilford's rocky road to romance takes its first major twist in this episode, their clear chemistry making for tantalizing viewing. Elsewhere, viewers are treated to their first taste of Mary and Seymour's (Dominic Cooper) kinky relationship, perhaps the series' best dynamic. The peculiar duo offers a new dimension to this tale, with their melodramatic scheming making for a Shakespearean-esque villain pairing. In "Wild Thing," the story gradually continues to simmer with a nod to the drama yet to come.

6 "I'm Gonna Change the World"

Season 1, Episode 5

Image via Prime Video

Episode 5 of My Lady Jane delivers mixed results, with a daring, ferocious pace met by some questionable story beats. After a whirlwind fourth episode, the fifth begins with Edward still alive, cared for by his great-grandmother, Lady Margaret (Barbara Marten). Margaret is desperate to keep Edward alive, but her intentions seem instantly questionable. Elsewhere, Jane's time on the throne sees her rise to the occasion, putting into action her plan to denounce the Division Laws and staging a banquet that gets the better of Mary. However, all does not end well, after Jane admits to Guilford that there is no cure to being an Ethian, leaving him broken.

This episode can be split into two halves: Edward and Jane. Jane's transformation into a formidable Queen makes for fascinating viewing, with Bader's ability to still hold the delicate concern in her powerfully regal performance a deft example of the actress's talent. Mary's meltdown is enormous fun, leading fans to think all will be well inside Jane's new castle. However, the news that Edward is, in fact, an Ethian too, is played as if it is a twist the audience hadn't already witnessed on several other occasions; the change in dynamic that should come with this news never really proves fruitful.

5 "With a Girl Like You"

Season 1, Episode 3

Image via Prime Video

After the mayhem in "Wild Thing," the third episode puts its foot down and continues on the road to carnage. Edward's death is announced to the court, although it is perhaps obvious that it may not be the entire truth, and Seymour sends soldiers to track down Jane and Guilford. However, the duo quickly escapes, only for a troubled Jane to be approached at her home with the news that Edward is dead and has named her his successor.

Bader and Bluemel's romance begins to flourish in this episode, with their frightening chemistry coming to full fruition as their loving destiny begins to capture viewers' hearts. Their tête-à-tête in the forest is the stuff of fantasy dreams, with clever choreography showcasing the back-and-forth of their blossoming feelings. Elsewhere, Mary and Seymour continue to steal the show, with the eventual twist of Jane being Edward's successor making for an edge-of-the-seat conclusion that finally brings this show to life — perhaps not for those who know their monarchical history, though.

4 "God Save the Queen"

Season 1, Episode 8

Image via Prime Video

Neatly tying up all loose ends is no easy achievement, especially in a series such as My Lady Jane. However, this finale does a fairly satisfactory job as Jane's execution creeps ever closer. Looking for a way to escape, and with it seeming like all is lost, Jane's time in the Tower of London breeds an elaborate plan. Her attempt to poison a guard goes against her very moral code, and she struggles to go through with it. Resigning to defeat, Jane places her head on the chopping block, only to be saved by the Ethians in a final battle that brings justice to the kingdom.

My Lady Jane leaves the door open for a second season, with Mary's reign of terror explicitly confirmed not to be over. Thus, the shine of a conclusive and happy ending is somewhat marred, making for a finale that fails to cross its finish line entirely. That being said, the battle at the execution ceremony is superb fun and the most impressive set piece of the series. Jane and Guilford's kiss at the burning stake is endearing, if not foolish, and they ride off into the sunset, leaving a sweet taste in viewers' mouths. Guilford's story rises to the occasion as the best of the season, overcoming the fear of his powers thanks to the knowledge that his father doesn't blame him for his mother's death and ending the show on a gorgeous note. However, it does raise questions about the character's involvement in the next outing, with it feeling as if his arc may be neatly complete.

3 "I Feel Free"

Season 1, Episode 6

Image via Prime Video

Jane's moment in the limelight starts to look questionable after an assassination attempt leaves her shaken, with faith in her leadership at court beginning to flounder. Desperate to prove her authority, Jane schemes and manipulates, eventually abolishing Division Laws. However, it seems she has pushed too far, causing Mary and Seymour to return with an army primed for her arrest.

The beginning of the end is nigh in episode 6, as an atmosphere of foreboding consumes the narrative and places the heroes' lives in jeopardy. An episode fraught with tension, there's still time to sprinkle in My Lady Jane's typical eye for fun, with a nonsensical bowling match deciding one of the biggest turning points in the story. As Mary converges on horseback surrounded by an army, her petulant childishness for the first time seems intimidating, with the fate of Jane looking eerily ever-closer to historical reality.

2 "Bluebird is Dead"

Season 1, Episode 4

Image via Prime Video

Everything begins to take place in episode 4, as My Lady Jane shifts into full power and thrusts for action. With Jane and Guilford desperate to prove Mary and Seymour's sins, especially given the potential fate of Guilford's father, a clever plan leads them to discover secret letters that prove the pair's guilt. However, Jane makes the naive decision to confront Mary, leading to a battle that sees the dastardly future Queen get the better of her younger adversary. With Jane unconscious and Frances (Anna Chancellor) learning Guilford's true identity, it seems as if audiences couldn't possibly be more surprised. Then, in one final spin, it is discovered that Edward is actually alive, in a twist absolutely everyone saw coming.

The most narratively packed of the episodes, episode 4 doesn't let up its full-frontal pace from minute one, making for an hour of television that simply flies by. Thus far, the audience has experienced a smart-beyond-her-years Jane who is almost always a step above her opponent. Alas, the hero suffers a severe blow after the ruthless Mary so easily defeats her in a brawl, puncturing the audience's perfect image of their hero as her fallibility finally chisels her into the perfect underdog protagonist. With twists and turns aplenty and an ending that stands as the season's best, episode 4 is simply brilliant.

1 "Another Girl, Another Planet"

Season 1, Episode 7

Image via Prime Video

All is lost. "Another Girl, Another Planet," the penultimate episode of the season, has the all-important job of raising the stakes so high the protagonist seems doomed to fail. This episode excels at this, and then some, with Jane banished and awaiting trial and Mary's tyrannical rule placing those Jane loves in danger. However, Jane's trial sees her found innocent... until Seymour delivers a gutwrenching blow via the announcement of Guilford's Ethian identity, securing Jane's death sentence.

My Lady Jane's best episode feels like it perfectly understands the series' mission statement. Cheeky, innovative, and action-packed with a wink, episode 7 is a blast from start to finish. Like a rollercoaster, the episode rises and falls between moments of hope and moments of despair, culminating with a wonderful double bluff in which Jane seems to have escaped punishment only for greater crimes to be thrown her way. The episode also sees the final blossoming of Jane and Guilford's relationship, as they flourish into the perfect period couple that doting audiences can only dream of being one half of.

NEXT: 'My Lady Jane's Emily Bade Feels "Badass Jane" Should Take It Up a Notch in Possible Season 2