The Big Picture The first trailer My Lady Jane depicts a romantasy series set in alternate Tudor history.

Cast includes Emily Bader as Lady Jane Grey, Edward Bluemel, and Dominic Cooper.

The series follows Lady Jane's escape and political intrigue in a world where King Edward did not die.

History, romance, and intrigue seem to be the theme of Summer 2024. They are also the themes of the debut trailer for My Lady Jane, a romantasy series coming to Prime Video. The new trailer features an in depth look at the concept and full cast of the alternate Tudor history series with a rendition of 'Wild Thing' by the Troggs playing in the background. The series is based on a book by Brodi Ashton, Cynthia Hand, and Jodi Meadows.

The show's cast is led by newcomer Emily Bader as Lady Jane Grey who tragically lost her head in Tudor England. The supporting cast includes Jordan Peters (Gangs of London) as King Edward, Edward Bluemel (Sex Education) as Guildford Dudley and Dominic Cooper (The Gold) as Lord Seymour. In the trailer, we see Lady Jane Grey and a brief flash of her known history, losing her life (and head), but the audience is quickly thrust into the alternate history where King Henry VIII’s son Edward does not die of tuberculosis.

Lady Jane Grey On the Run in New My Lady Jane Trailer

Soon Jane finds herself running from her fate on this new path that she's set on in life, running alongside Guildford Dudley as political intrigue grows in the palace. The 'true heir' is a hot topic of debate as they scramble to find a bride for Edward (remember in this reality he did not die at age 16 from tuberculosis).

The synopsis for the show reads:

"At the centre of this swashbuckling new series is the brilliant and headstrong Jane, who is shocked to be crowned queen and finds herself the target of nefarious villains coming for the crown (and her head)... My Lady Jane is an epic tale of true love and high adventure."

We first reported the show with first look images back in April, many of which are seen in the trailer. The show was created by Gemma Burgess who executive produces along with Meredith Glynn. Other executive producers include Jamie Babbit, Sarah Bradshaw and Laurie MacDonald.

My Lady Jane will be available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S. on June 27. It will be an eight-episode series.

Watch the trailer below:

Your browser does not support the video tag.

