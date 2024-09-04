"Dudely's never say die." Fans have seemingly taken the motto from the Prime Video series My Lady Jane and run with it after the streaming service canceled the show after just one season a mere 7 weeks after it first premiered. The cancellation of the 95% Rotten Tomatoes ranked series sparked a social media frenzy and also the start of a Change.org petition that has now garnered more than 55,000 signatures. The petition has also been shared by Change.org. Lauren Mullaney, the creator of the petition, also created social media accounts to #SaveMyLadyJane.

The Prime series is based on a book by Brodi Ashton, Cynthia Hand, and Jodi Meadows. Meadows is well aware of the campaign to #SaveMyLadyJane and has shared fan efforts (a recent one which may or may not involve sending thousands of tiny horses to the studio) to save the show, including the petition. The series follows an alternate Tudor Era England where Jane Grey (Emily Bader) does not lose her head after all. What was potentially greatly under-marketed about the show was also the fact that in this fantasy alternate England, there a shifter race of people, called Ethians, that can turn into various animals. Guildford Dudley (Edward Bluemel) is one such person and can shift into a horse, hence the tiny horses being sent the studio's way.

Could We Realistically Get a My Lady Jane Season 2?

Close

Never say never. Shows are being brought back and rebooted all the time. It would definitely be a disservice to Bluemel and Bader, who though behind the scenes photos shared after the cancellation, definitely seemed to enjoy their time on the show, for them to completely reboot it on another streaming service with a different cast. Bluemel and Bader breathe life into Guildford and Jane with so much chemistry, the ship has garnered the nickname "Janeford".

So much of Jane and Guildford's story is yet to be told. Though the Season 1 finale does end on a positive note, the plot has only been halfway told. There is still much to explore, including Jane's plans to return and put a stop to her sister Mary's rule. Now that Guildford can turn at will (which is solidified by the pair experiencing their first sunrise together at the very end), fans would be able to see that come in handy for a quick escape for a second time, just as the pair did in the Season 1 finale. Depending on how far pre-production got for Season 2, it's possible that another service could simply pick up the show.

Regardless of the odds, fans are not deterred.

You can read Collider's review of My Lady Jane here.

You can catch up on My Lady Jane now on Prime Video.

My Lady Jane (2024) My Lady Jane is a Prime Video original series created by Gemma Burgess. The story is a "what if" style story of English royal history where King Henry VIII's son Edward, Lady Jane Grey, and her husband Guildford all survive their real-life deaths. In the retelling of history, Jane Grey takes center stage, becoming queen and immediately finding herself facing nefarious villains. Release Date June 27, 2024 Cast Emily Bader , Edward Bluemel , Jordan Peters , Anna Chancellor , Dominic Cooper Jim Broadbent , Will Keen , Rob Brydon , Kate O'Flynn , Máiréad Tyers , Robyn Betteridge Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1 Creator(s) Gemma Burgess Writers Jodi Meadows , Brodi Ashton , Cynthia Hand Streaming Service(s) Prime Video Directors Jamie Babbit , Stefan Schwartz Showrunner Gemma Burgess , Meredith Glynn Expand

Watch on Prime Video