Prime Video's reputation when it comes to book-to-screen romances is in good standing, offering quality to a genre that many overlook. From The Idea of You to Red, White & Royal Blue to Maxton Hall, the streaming service has effectively put out adaptations that are fulfilling to watch and retain viewership for weeks on end. The platform's latest release, My Lady Jane, continues to further Prime Video's success when it comes to love stories that are captivating, lighthearted, and in this case, incredibly bonkers. Although the series has been marketed as just another period drama that might fulfill a craving brought by the latest batch of Bridgerton episodes, the show is much more than its cover (or trailers) allude to.

Based on a best-selling novel of the same name, My Lady Jane is a fictional retelling of Lady Jane Grey's (Emily Bader) unexpected rise to the throne of England in 1553 and her relationship with husband Guildford Dudley (Edward Bluemel). As history aficionados well know, real-life Jane's accession as queen was quickly followed by her bloody fate. Only nine days into leading the nation, Mary Tudor deposed her and a while later ordered Jane's decapitation. With so little time in power, the young ruler's legacy is disregarded (and much of her existence is left to people's imagination) since her reign was cut short, giving her no room to leave a mark for better or for worse.

Instead of recounting Jane's life in a historically accurate manner, the Prime Video original takes advantage of the lack of information and the ever-present mystique surrounding her identity to rewrite her tragic story. Who would Lady Jane be if she wasn't a beheaded queen? According to the show's satirical take, she would be a woman ahead of her time trying her best to flee from an arranged marriage and dedicate herself to learning more about medicine and how to save lives. Although the protagonist isn't able to successfully escape from getting wed, her union proves to be more of a blessing than a burden, leading her to also experience a hot period romance while getting crowned overnight.

'My Lady Jane's Slow Burn Romance Uses Multiple Tropes to Its Advantage

One of My Lady Jane's greatest assets is its ability to be both campy and satisfying, especially in the love department. Jane and Guildford, who briefly meet at a bar before they find out that they are destined to marry, are the literal definition of enemies-to-lovers. Bickering and lusting over each other from their very first interaction, the couple navigates the line between love and hate, especially once Guildford's secret is out in the open. The character is an Ethian, which is a human that can shift into an animal. This fantastical flair in the series' plot allows for there to be a conflict in the story that isn't just Jane's short-lived reign. It also makes the series even more comedic and silly, departing from its historical vein to the point that it is more of an entertaining ride than a dramatization of its heroine's life.

Given that the Ethians are being persecuted by the higher-ups, Guildford's secret leaves him and Jane at even greater risk when she is appointed as King Edward's (Jordan Peters) successor. Their marriage is strictly forbidden according to the law, which only makes their slow-burn love even more exciting to witness as a viewer. After all, their relationship is an amalgamation of romantic tropes that, when done well, makes the characters' bond worth rooting for. Who wouldn't want an enemies-to-lovers duo, brought together by an arranged marriage, to get their happy ending amid a forbidden romance?

'My Lady Jane' Embraces Its Silly Tone Through Dramatic Characters

The show's exaggerated (in the right measure) romance and fantastical-over-historical approach aren't the only pull factors of My Lady Jane. One of the major reasons why this period drama is worth the watch and the appreciation of the masses is its humorous supporting cast and characters. From the incredibly bloodthirsty Mary Tudor (brilliantly played by Kate O'Flynn) to Guildford's overly-flirtatious brother Stan (Henry Ashton), the side characters in the series are either too evil, too good, or too foolish. These characterizations make the series even more fun and silly, without ever getting to the point of becoming trashy. The reason why the show is able to manage its quirky feel is largely due to its cheeky narrator (voiced by Oliver Chris), who doesn't mind throwing f-bombs or giving honest commentary on the events that are unfolding in real-time. His thoughts and descriptions remind viewers to not take the plot seriously, and just embark on this world of extreme characters, Ethians, and a nine-day queen that is far from what history books describe her as.

When looking at the show's qualities and taking into consideration its 91% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes, it is hard to believe that it isn't hitting the same level of popularity as other projects of the same genre. Although My Lady Jane was marketed as just another Bridgerton follow-up, the project is much more unique than its branding, offering a satirical take on a story that isn't as historically memorable. Its exaggeration of romantic tropes and its silly tone done right (largely due to the hilarious narration and the flamboyant side characters) are what set this Prime Video original apart from other historical romances out there (except, perhaps, for The Great, which also captured similar nuances through its depiction of Empress Catherine the Great of Russia). Hopefully, through word-of-mouth, viewers can keep this worthwhile adaptation afloat and prevent it from a much dreaded cancelation.

