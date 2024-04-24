The Big Picture In My Lady Jane, Lady Jane Grey saves herself, ruling longer in an alternate universe filled with romance and thrills.

Newcomer Emily Bader stars as Jane Grey, with a stellar cast including Edward Bluemel and Dominic Cooper in key roles.

Set in Tudor England, the series promises an adventurous tale filled with impressive costumes and settings, premiering all episodes on Prime Video on June 27.

What if Edward, King Henry VIII's son, never died of tuberculosis? What if Lady Jane Grey and her husband Guildford were never beheaded for high treason? Prime Video injects these hypotheticals and romance in My Lady Jane, a new series set to premiere on June 27 on the platform. In the series, Lady Jane Grey saves herself, extending her reign for longer than nine days, and enjoys an epic tale of romance and thrills in this alternate universe setting. The series is inspired by the book of the same name by Brodi Ashton, Cynthia Hand, and Jodi Meadows. All eight episodes of the series will premiere on the same day.

Newcomer Emily Bader leads the cast in the titular role of Jane Grey. Edward Bluemel (Killing Eve) stars opposite her as Guildford Dudley. Jordan Peters plays King Edward while Dominic Cooper (Preacher) plays Lord Seymour. Anna Chancellor (Pennyworth) plays Jane's mother, Lady Frances Grey, and Rob Brydon plays Lord Dudley, Guildford's father. Jim Broadbent is the Duke of Leicester, Jane's uncle. Henry Ashton plays Guildford's brother, Stan, while Isabella Brownson (Napoleon) and Robyn Betteridge (The Wheel of Time) play Jane's sisters. Kate O'Flynn and Abbie Hern (Enola Holmes 2) portray the King's sisters, Princess Mary and Princess Bess, respectively. Additional cast members include Máiréad Tyers, Joe Klocek, and Michael Workeye (This is Going to Hurt).

'My Lady Jane' Promises To Be An Adventurous Tale

Close

Along with the premiere date announcement, Prime Video released some first-look images of the series. Set in Tudor England, the show boasts impressive costumes and settings as it follows Lady Jane's attempts to keep her head. After being crowned the queen unexpectedly, Lady Jane finds herself the target of several foes who want her crown and her head with it. The images tease a sprawling adventure as several characters are seen conferring in various scenes, undoubtedly planning how to snatch Lady Jane's head. Intentions are never revealed, as seen in one image, as Lady Jane and Guildford are caught up in a passionate moment, but each hides a dagger from the other person.

My Lady Jane was created by Gemma Burgess, who serves as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Meredith Glynn (The Boys). Jamie Babbit (Only Murders in the Building) directs five of the eight episodes and is also credited as an executive producer. Other executive producers are Sarah Bradshaw (Citadel) and Laurie MacDonald (Men In Black).

Witness what might have been when all episodes of My Lady Jane premiere on Prime Video worldwide on June 27.