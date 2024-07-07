The Big Picture During a visit to the set of My Lady Jane creator Emma Burgess and director Jamie Babbit discuss the main influences for the series, noting inspirations like The Princess Bride, Bridgerton, and A Knight's Tale.

The cast of the series discussed not only pulling their own influences but also being encouraged to improvise when on set and lean into the comedy of the series.

The set design and costumes of My Lady Jane are a true labor of love, with every detail meticulously crafted to bring the magical Tudor England to life. From the expansive sets built for the series to the intricate tapestries and costumes, the production team has gone above and beyond to create a visually stunning world for the characters to inhabit.

There's no shortage of fantasy TV shows these days, from the Game of Thrones sequel series House of the Dragon to expansive new epics like The Wheel of Time; it's never been a better time to be a fantasy fan. Similarly, it's never been a better time to be a lover of period drama television. The massively popular Bridgerton continues to break records and shows like The Gilded Age and Outlander add to the craze of corsets, romance, and a dash of history (a very light dash in Bridgerton's case). However, Prime Video's newest fantasy series My Lady Jane blends the best of both words and sprinkles in the aesthetics of beloved films like The Princess Bride and A Knight's Tale.

My Lady Jane tells the fictonalized story of Queen Jane Grey, an English monarch who is most famously known for only being queen for nine days before her trial and execution. However, in the series created by Emma Burgess, Jane (Emily Bader) now lives in a fantastical version of our world. Gone are the Catholics and Protestants, and what replaces them is Verity and Ethians. Ethians are humans who can turn into animals, while Verities do not have that ability. As Jane must navigate this complicated new world, she soon discovers her new husband Guildford (Edward Bluemel) is an Ethian himself, one who turns into a horse by day and is a man by night.

Back in December 2024, Collider joined a group of journalists in visiting the set of My Lady Jane in London. There we spoke not only with the showrunners and producers behind the series, including Burgess, Meredith Glynn, and director Jamie Babbit, but also with the talented cast and the creative minds behind this alternate universe England.

My Lady Jane (2024) Release Date June 27, 2024 Cast Emily Bader , Edward Bluemel , Jordan Peters , Anna Chancellor , Dominic Cooper Jim Broadbent , Will Keen , Rob Brydon , Kate O'Flynn , Máiréad Tyers , Robyn Betteridge Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1 Creator(s) Gemma Burgess Writers Jodi Meadows , Brodi Ashton , Cynthia Hand Streaming Service(s) Prime Video Directors Jamie Babbit , Stefan Schwartz Showrunner Gemma Burgess , Meredith Glynn Expand

'My Lady Jane's Producers and Cast Pulled Direct Inspiration From Some Surprising Places

When speaking with the producers and cast about the series, one thing that was undeniable was that not only were they all passionate about the story, but they had a very clear creative vision for the story itself. Not only were they set on giving the story of Lady Jane Grey a more feminist retelling, but they were focused on a very practical look for the story, with a preference for practical effects rather than CGI.

The series is based on the book of the same name by Cynthia Hand, Jodi Meadows, and Brodi Ashton. And creator Emma Burgess came upon the book just by happenstance. She saw a girl reading a book on the subway intently, saying, "I'm really nosy. Whenever someone reads a book, I just write it down and buy it without reading about it because I think I just want to, just want to have the experience that they're having and that." She fell in love with the novel after reading it, and the rest was history.

Close

For inspiration, the creators and cast drew from several places:

The Princess Bride was a major influence, as director and executive producer Jamie Babbit points out, calling Rob Brydon their very own Wallace Shawn , and pointing out that the show is about being able to have fun with this historical tale like that movie did.

their very own , and pointing out that the show is about being able to have fun with this historical tale like that movie did. A Knight's Tale is mentioned by Edward Bluemel as a major reference and credits Heath Ledger 's performance as his inspiration for Guildford, saying, "Heath Ledger plays it like he's playing Hamlet, like he doesn't try and make a joke throughout the entire film. He just plays it like he is deadly serious. And then you've got the people around, that sort of make it hilarious and the situation and the jokes that are written in."

's performance as his inspiration for Guildford, saying, "Heath Ledger plays it like he's playing Hamlet, like he doesn't try and make a joke throughout the entire film. He just plays it like he is deadly serious. And then you've got the people around, that sort of make it hilarious and the situation and the jokes that are written in." The description that Bluemel got for Guildford when he auditioned was that the character is "a Tudor Harry Styles " and also draws costuming inspiration from Mick Jagger — which explains all the leather.

" and also draws costuming inspiration from — which explains all the leather. 2005's Pride and Prejudice was also a major reference, with Guildford being described in the script as a "Tudor Mr. Darcy." Emily Bader herself credits her impeccable British accent (she's American!) to Keira Knightley (and her dialect coach).

was also a major reference, with Guildford being described in the script as a "Tudor Mr. Darcy." Emily Bader herself credits her impeccable British accent (she's American!) to (and her dialect coach). While Elizabeth Bennet is a strong reference for Lady Jane Grey, Bader also referenced the musical group Blondie as an influence with its "rock and roll femme fatale energy."

as an influence with its "rock and roll femme fatale energy." Babbitt also pointed out that Jane has an element of Buffy from Buffy the Vampire Slayer to her. Regarding casting the lead, she said, "It was hard to find that special combination of someone who's funny, someone who has the strength of a Buffy, because there's also an element of this is just kind of like Buffy, who has a playfulness, who has a flawless British accent, and who has the strength and the intelligence that we needed from Jane."

to her. Regarding casting the lead, she said, "It was hard to find that special combination of someone who's funny, someone who has the strength of a Buffy, because there's also an element of this is just kind of like Buffy, who has a playfulness, who has a flawless British accent, and who has the strength and the intelligence that we needed from Jane." Jordan Peters , who plays King Edward VI, pulled inspiration from Matt Smith in his time as Prince Philip in The Crown .

, who plays King Edward VI, pulled inspiration from in his time as Prince Philip in . Rob Brydon named British politician Jacob Rees-Mogg as a jumping-off for Dudley, calling Dudley someone who stays "infuriatingly calm and sort of oily."

as a jumping-off for Dudley, calling Dudley someone who stays "infuriatingly calm and sort of oily." Kate O'Flynn and Dominic Cooper also referenced Blackadder as a touchpoint, though Cooper emphasized that it wasn't exactly like Blackadder and trying to emulate it for this project would not work.

'My Lady Jane' Has Surprising Ties to 'Bridgerton' and Indiana Jones