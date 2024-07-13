Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for My Lady Jane.

Between Bridgerton and The Buccaneers, historical romance is having its moment on streaming platforms, and there are no signs of it slowing down. The latest series to join their ranks in this genre is My Lady Jane, which recently premiered its first season Prime Video. Adapted from the book series of the same name, My Lady Jane retells its own version of Jane Grey (Emily Bader), the original successor to King Edward VI (Jordan Peters), and her relationship with her husband, Lord Guildford Dudley (Edward Bluemel).

My Lady Jane plays to the beat of its own drum as an anachronistic revisionist story of Jane Grey. Unlike Bridgerton, which uses string covers of modern music, My Lady Jane utilizes rock songs as a defiant rage against the machine of Tudor England. While My Lady Jane adapts modern music and language into its narrative, the series’ greatest strength lies in its surprising incorporation of fantasy. By wielding this element in its story, My Lady Jane turns the historical romance genre on its head — like a rebel monarch standing boldly among its prim and proper peers.

In this version of Tudor England, it’s not just social class that divides the kingdom. The people are classified either as Ethians, people who can turn into different creatures at will, or Verity, ordinary people without magic. Princess Mary (Kate O’Flynn) and her right-hand man, Lord Seymour (Dominic Cooper) are trying to eliminate Ethians from the kingdom. As much as they try to steer Edward towards their agenda, Mary and Seymour can only do so much, which is why they are secretly plotting to kill Edward and take over. Meanwhile, Jane becomes more sympathetic towards the Ethian cause after discovering that her friend, Susannah (Máiréad Tyers), as well as her new husband, Guildford, are Ethians.

The fantastical element of My Lady Jane allows the politics of this historical romance series to work. Other period romances that try to adapt to modern sensibilities get bogged down by their own semantics. Often, questions arise when certain modern elements get adapted while others don’t, which results in the series trapping itself with its own rules. Fantasy eliminates that barrier because it creates its own deviation from historical roots. Incorporating fantasy makes it clear to the audience that the series is a deviation from history; therefore, My Lady Jane is free to explore modern themes through this lens.

Though the series leans toward comedy in this historical romance series, the divide between Verity and Ethian has clear allegories to modern-day xenophobia. This magical ability of transformation is treated by many in the Tudor court as a problem that needs to be eliminated, which forces many Ethians to hide their real identities or try to survive on the run. The Ethians live in fear of persecution and more of their rights being stripped away by the nobility in charge. However, the existence of the Ethians makes My Lady Jane's social commentary sharper. In the context of the series, Jane is seen as a radical by her fellow nobility when she becomes a public ally to the Ethians of the kingdom. By trying to eliminate the division laws between Verity and Ethian, Jane shakes up the Tudor court and, consequently, ends up with a target on her own back.

'My Lady Jane's Fantasy Elements Strengthen the Central Romance

My Lady Jane is as much a romance as it is a historical fantasy. These two genres are never at odds; in fact, the fantasy elements of the series make the central romance between Jane Grey and Guildford Dudley that much stronger. After her arranged marriage to Guildford, Jane discovers that her new husband is, indeed, an Ethian. Unlike most Ethians, Guildford transforms into a horse during the day and becomes human again at night; plus, he has no control over when he can transform.

Jane and Guildford are attracted to each other from the moment they meet at a tavern, but it’s not until after they are married that Jane begins falling in love with her husband. After Jane realizes that Guildford is an Ethian, she learns that Guildford chose to marry her because of her apothecary skills. Even though this match is driven by Lord Dudley’s (Rob Brydon) political aspirations, Jane and Guildford are paired together so that Jane can help Guildford find a cure. As the two work together, Jane is trusted with Guildford’s deepest secrets and vulnerabilities. Guildford's Ethian abilities were initially triggered by the death of his mother, something he still feels guilty about. The more he reveals about his past with Jane, the more intimate their relationship becomes.

Since Guildford is in human form only at night, Jane and Guildford have limited time together. This creates an urgency in their interactions, whether they’re experimenting with another cure or holding court with their enemies. There’s already a spark in their relationship due to their verbal sparring, yet as the two spend their time together at night, the heat of their relationship burns into love. As Jane gets thrown into Tudor court politics as queen, Guildford is the only person she can trust. In turn, Jane is the only person Guildford can really let his guard down with. When the couple finally does consummate their love, it’s treated as a more intimate lovemaking affair rather than pure lust.

The inclusion of fantasy in My Lady Jane makes the romance better while also building out the world of this version of Tudor England. Despite Guildford being Ethian, Jane truly loves her husband for who he is. When his secret is revealed, she’s willing to defend him with her life. Jane’s love for him opens Guildford’s eyes to accept every part of himself, even his Ethian abilities that he used to be ashamed of. Guildford's love for Jane ultimately unlocks his control over his Ethian transformation at the end of the Season 1 finale, “God Save the Queen.” Although Jane and Guildford are able to ride off to safety, we can only hope that their relationship, as well as the Ethians, continues to be explored in a second season.

