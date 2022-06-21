Join Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Bill Wyman as they reminisce about the Rolling Stones in a new docuseries for their band's 60th anniversary.

As part of the celebration of The Rolling Stones’ 60th-anniversary celebration, Epix is premiering the new docuseries My Life as a Rolling Stone. Focused on each of the four main original members of the legendary rock band, My Life as a Rolling Stone will explore how a group of young musicians in love with blues became one of the most influential bands in history.

Formed in London in 1962, The Rolling Stones united vocalist Mick Jagger, guitarist Keith Richards, bassist Bill Wyman, and the late drummer Charlie Watts, who started the group together with multi-instrumentalist Brian Jones. The Rolling Stones began their career by performing covers from other artists before coming up with their own compositions. By 1969, Jones had quit the band due to drug abuse issues, and The Rolling Stones continued with its four main members to become one of the bands that shaped rock and roll and inspired dozens of musicians for six generations.

Each of the four episodes of My Life as a Rolling Stone will be dedicated to one of the band's four members, using interviews and archive footage to explore their contribution to the music industry. So, each episode will explain how Jagger, Richards, Wyman, and Watts helped create the monstrous success of The Rolling Stones by pouring their souls and talents into a band that’s still on the road 60 years after its inception. The series also promises to be an emotional rollercoaster for fans, as one of the episodes will be dedicated to Watts, who died last year at the age of 80. Even though Watts is no longer with us, his legacy won’t soon be forgotten, and My Life as a Rolling Stone release is the perfect way to honor his memory.

My Life as a Rolling Stone is directed by Oliver Murray (The Quiet One) and Clare Tavernor (Keith Richards: A Culture Show Special). The docuseries is produced by Mercury Studios and executive produced by Steve Condie, SVP, Content, Mercury Studios.

Commenting on the docuseries reveal, Michael Wright, president of EPIX, said:

“Compelling music docuseries have become a pillar of EPIX’s slate of premium original programming, and My Life as a Rolling Stone is a perfect addition to that mix. This distinctive documentary captures the raw and organic energy that defines The Rolling Stones, and tells the gripping, epic story of their journey. I am excited for viewers to experience this legendary band as few ever have before.”

Alice Webb, Mercury Studios CEO, also added:

“EPIX is the perfect U.S. home for these dynamic-yet-highly-personal portraits of Mick, Keith, Ronnie, and Charlie. As they celebrate 60 years we couldn’t be prouder that EPIX viewers will enjoy exclusive access to The Rolling Stones through these special shows.”

My Life as a Rolling Stone will become available at Epix sometime this year.