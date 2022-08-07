What can be said about The Rolling Stones that has not already been said before? Well, the Epix documentary series, My Life as a Rolling Stone, sets out to answer that exact question. By interviewing the band members as well as their musical peers, audiences will get a chance to see never before seen interviews in which the rock stars spill the truth about each other, and what life is actually like as a member of the beloved, world renowned band, The Rolling Stones.

The Rolling Stones formed back in 1962, and after sixty years of concerts, studio sessions, and partying, the band is still touring, rocking stadiums across Europe with their well known songs for screaming audiences who just can’t get no satisfaction. With six decades together as bandmates, friends, and at this point, family, the four men have too many stories to tell, some of which have yet to be heard, that is, until now.

My Life as a Rolling Stone is a documentary series that will focus on smooth talking, wild dancing lead singer Mick Jagger, party animal guitarist Keith Richards, mischievous multi instrumentalist Ronnie Wood, and beloved, departed drummer Charlie Watts separately in each episode, with the bandmates explaining how they see one another, spilling never before told stories on life on tour, and getting in deep on how they’ve managed to stick together for so long.

When one thinks of The Rolling Stones, many things come to mind, including screaming girls, wild dance moves, scandalous drug busts, and bluesy rock tunes. My Life as a Rolling Stone gives audiences a deeper look into the rock stars who changed the world of music from the perspective of the band themselves. If you are looking to learn more about the band, and how you can watch the series, we've put together this easy to navigate guide bringing you all the behind the scenes details.

Image via Epix

Related:'The Beatles: Get Back' Sets Blu-ray and DVD Release Date

Watch The My Life as a Rolling Stone Trailer

Released on July 14th by the official Epix YouTube channel, the trailer for My Life as a Rolling Stone gives viewers a sneak peek into the format of the series, with the band members laughing as they talk separately about one another’s personalities, touching on Keith Richards purposely driving Mick Jagger crazy by constantly playing songs by The Beatles, the mischief that Ronnie Wood got up to, and how Charlie Watts was an Englishman to a T while on tour.

Where Can You Watch My Life as a Rolling Stone?

My Life as a Rolling Stone will be available to watch only on the Epix channel or app. You can subscribe to EPIX through supported providers such as Amazon Prime, Apple TV, AT&T TV NOW, Roku, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Subscription costs begin at $5.99 per month, though, if you are subscribed to the channel through your cable provider you will be able to stream directly from the Epix site or app for free.

When Will My Life as a Rolling Stone be Available to View?

Image via Epix

The series will premiere on the Epix channel on August 7th. At this time, it is not known if the series’ episodes will be released weekly, or all at once for a bingeable experience. Even if we do not get to watch the series all in one night, we won’t let that knock us off of our cloud.

What Can You Expect to See in My Life as a Rolling Stone?

The first episode will detail the life of Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger. Jagger will talk about his life in the band, with details on his first ever performances which took place at teenage parties. He will later dive into how he created his stage persona of a dancing, diving, spinning frontman which inspired the Maroon 5 song “Moves Like Jagger”

In the second episode of the series, the colorful life and career of Keith Richards is explored. Richards and his bandmates discuss the wild, hedonistic life of the party animal rock star who changed music for the better while cementing his image as an untamable force. Fans hope to hear some behind the scenes details of how the guitarist famously fell out of a palm tree he was scaling at the age of 63, and what really happened during the numerous drug busts and sleepless stints that the star is known for.

In episode three, the secrets of Ronnie Wood are divulged. The multi instrumentalist is known amongst bandmates and friends as being quite mischievous. Wood was invited to join The Stones by Keith Richards in 1975, thirteen years after The Stones were formed. His career has spanned various bands, including Faces, and The Jeff Beck Group, and is said to have had many exhilarating highs and dangerous lows.

Charlie Watts’ story will be told in the fourth episode of My Life as a Rolling Stone. The drummer, who is lovingly said to be the best that England has ever produced by his bandmates, passed away in 2021, a year short of The Stones’ 60th anniversary tour. In this final episode of the docuseries, Jagger, Richards, Wood, and a number of their close friends remember the talented Watts for what he was, an Englishman to the very end.

Related:‘The Last Movie Stars’ Trailer Highlights Ethan Hawke’s Emotional Docuseries About Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward

Who Is Creating the Docuseries?

Image via Epix

The series will be codirected by Oliver Murray, who has a history of directing music focused documentaries including The Quiet One, a deep dive into the life of Bill Wyman, former bassist and founding member of The Rolling Stones, who famously left the band in 1992 due to frustrations with his bandmates and the mounting pressure of continuous limelight. Directing alongside Murray is Bright Lights, Brilliant Minds director Clare Tavernor, a documentary director whose works focus on taking a deeper look at Britain, and Sam Anthony, a director and cinematographer with a focus on drama.