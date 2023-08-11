The Big Picture Claymation can effectively convey serious and dark themes, as shown in My Life as a Zucchini, which tackles childhood trauma and neglect in an orphanage.

The detailed animation of the character's eyes in the film adds depth and emotion, allowing the audience to understand the thoughts and feelings of the children who have experienced trauma.

The film, written by Portrait of a Lady on Fire director Céline Sciamma, highlights the power of a found family in healing trauma, teaching the important lesson that happiness can be found again after experiencing significant loss or abandonment.

Céline Sciamma is a French screenwriter and director. In 2019, she released one of her most poignant films about freedom and companionship, Portrait of a Lady on Fire. Beyond her great skills as a director, her talent for writing powerfully moving scripts has been proven time and time again. One of her greatest accomplishments was the story she wrote for the claymation film My Life as a Zucchini. It’s a remarkable story about children in France living in an orphanage, the trauma they’ve faced, and the found family they develop. Don’t let the fact that this is a claymation movie about kids fool you, though. While there are plenty of moments that kids can relate to and enjoy, this movie has a lot more to offer adults. The way that Sciamma develops each of the characters endears them to our hearts and helps audiences understand the thoughts and feelings of children who have experienced things that no child should go through.

It’s All in the Eyes

Image via GKids

So often people see animation as an immature art form that shouldn’t be taken seriously. My Life as a Zucchini is proof that animated stories can be just as serious, dark, and dramatic as any live-action film. In this instance, especially, elements of the story were more effectively conveyed in this animated format than if child actors were performing in a real setting. Since the focus of this story is on the children’s experiences in the orphanage, it makes sense to use an animation style that feels more childlike. Being able to design the character from scratch is an added benefit since you can cast voice actors regardless of what they look like, and this is especially helpful with a cast of children since their real life age can differ drastically from the age of the character. Claymation was truly the right medium to tell this story.

While the representation of the faces and bodies is mostly abstract, the animation of the eyes is what conveys the most depth and emotion of each character. The detailed colorization of the irises and the glassy look of the eyeballs make them incredibly realistic. The motion of the eyes, whether darting or slowly gazing around, perfectly portrays the way a curious child absorbs everything they observe. The way they animate the eyebrows, eyelids and the coloring on the circles around the eyes are the most effective tools the director uses to convey the emotions Sciamma wrote in her script. When Zucchini discovers the horrific events that led Camille to the orphanage, he sees the profile picture in her file and says, “Oh, yeah. It shows in her eyes. She saw the whole thing.” After that moment, it’s obvious to the audience that each of the children have signs of their trauma in their eyes. That sort of attention to detail while a director is telling a story about children is far easier to achieve with claymation than with actors.

'My Life as a Zucchini' Packs a Powerful Punch

Image via GKids

This story deals with some heavy issues of childhood abuse and neglect. Each of these children is dealing with a unique set of circumstances that led to their abandonment in an orphanage. Many of these circumstances deal with addiction or violent tragedies, and their parents are now dead or in prison. Simon says that the common thread between all of them is “there’s no one left to love us.” Zucchini helps him learn that this is wrong, though, by pointing out that they have all loved each other ever since their tragedies brought them together. The main adult characters in this film help to teach the children that there are still compassionate people in the world that care about them, even if their parents weren’t able to. Raymond (Nick Offerman) is the officer that’s assigned to Zucchini’s case and finds himself personally invested in Zucchini finding happiness again. His own son is no longer a part of his life, and as a parent without his son, he sees Zucchini as a son without a parent that he can help.

The theme of coping with trauma through the support of a found family is one that not everyone can relate to, but it’s one that everyone should learn. Most people who have experienced this type of childhood trauma carry it with them, and that can lead to destructive thoughts and behaviors later in life. A film like this can be wonderfully informative for those that have never had to cope with such trauma. The fear of abandonment and reliving their memory of the trauma the endured are experiences that this film communicates in multiple ways that any audience member can recognize and learn from. There’s a moment at the very end of the film where the nurse at the orphanage, Rosy (Elliot Page), brings her newborn baby for the children to meet. One of the first things they ask about is if she would abandon her baby, and the list of things they ask like “even if he’s bad at math” or “even if he cries and screams all the time” are reflections of the reasons each of them feels like they were abandoned, and it’s heartbreaking to hear their disbelief that she would never get rid of her child even if he had all those problems.

Finding Happiness After Trauma Is Possible in this Claymation Film

Image via GKids

For the first few days, Zucchini is emotional and reactionary. All he wants is to be back home with his mom, but he's having to learn about death and change in ways that are challenging for anyone, let alone a 9-year-old boy. Traumatic events change a person, usually for the rest of their lives, but trauma doesn't prevent a person from finding happiness again. The biggest message in this movie is that a person can't work past their trauma alone. The camaraderie that these children build with each other is what keeps them getting up every day and learning to be better. Taking in two of the orphans at the end helps Raymond deal with the relationship he's lost with his son. It can be hard to trust people again after something tragic happens, but this film shows how the real healing begins when you allow yourself to be vulnerable with others and share your experiences. Seen through the eyes of a child, My Life as a Zucchini is a great lesson about finding happiness with a new family if you happened to have lost your original one.