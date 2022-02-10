Acorn TV's My Life is Murder is one of six shows that AMC Networks announced as being renewed for a new season, with the dark comedy starring Lucy Lawless returning for a ten-episode third season. The series follows a private investigator as she solves bizarre crimes, and has to deal with the even more bizarre happenings of everyday life. In addition to Lawless, season three of My Life is Murder will feature Ebony Vagulans, Rawiri Jobe, and Joe Naufahu, with Lawless serving as executive producer.

A joint production between Australia and New Zealand, My Life is Murder's first season premiered on Australia's Network 10 in 2019, while the second season premiered on New Zealand's TVNZ1 in summer 2021. The show started streaming on Acorn TV in the U.S. starting in August of 2019, which has proven to be a major driving force when it comes to new subscribers coming to Acorn, which also features original programming from the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Spain, Mexico, and several other countries.

The renewal comes alongside a number of others, with AMC Networks announcing the renewal of a number of series across their streaming services, including Acorn TV, AMC+, and Shudder. Other shows that have been renewed include Kin, Bloodlands, London Kills, Creepshow, and Slasher.

Audiences are currently falling in love with Lucy Lawless as her character Alexa Crowe on My Life is Murder, and, lucky for them, the acclaimed actress appeared in several other memorable roles last year. In film, Lawless had two voice roles, one in Minions: The Rise of Gru and the other in The Spine of Night, which will stream exclusively on Shudder this March. She also appears in a brilliant guest spot on Apple TV's Mr. Corman. And now, fans of the talented actress will get to see her reprise her leading role in the third season of My Life is Murder, which doesn't currently have an official release date.

