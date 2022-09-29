Acorn TV has unveiled the trailer for season three of their appropriately titled murder mystery series My Life is Murder, highlighting more weird cases to solve, as well as new and familiar faces. Lucy Lawless stars as investigator Alexa Crowe once again, exploring the grim world of crime solving while also dealing with her unusual and rather bizarre lifestyle.

In the trailer, Alexa Crowe returns to Auckland, New Zealand, where she dives into new cases each week, facing different types of suspects, including the likes of strange billionaires, tango dancers, fashionistas, and grieving florists, amongst others, including a handful of familiar guest stars like Boba Fett himself, Temuera Morrison, and Obi-Wan Kenobi star Simone Kessell. Will the diverse group of suspects cooperate with the infamous Alexa, or will they learn that crossing her is not something easily accomplished?

My Life is Murder originally premiered in Australia in 2019 before being picked up for a second seaosn the next year, which would premiere on Acorn TV in 2021. The series follow Lawless's Alexa, a former police investigator turned PI who claims to be a "lone wolf" as she returns to her hometown of Auckland, New Zealand, and ends up caught up in murder investigations whether she likes it or not. The new trailer is as unusual and upbeat as audiences have come to expect from the new show, though who knows what mysteries lay in store for the talented investigator.

Image via Acorn TV

Lawless, best known for her role as Xena in Xena: Warrior Princess, shines as Alexa in the quirky mystery series, which has also seen guest appearances from William Shatner and Bill Bailey in its past seasons. Joining Lawless for season three are are Ebony Vagulans, who will return as Alexa's partner Madison Feliciano, Rawiri Jobe as Harry Henare, Joe Naufahu as Reuben, Martin Henderson as Alexa's recently released from prison brother, along with, of course, Zeppelin as Alexa's beloved cat Chowder. Newcomer Tatum Warren-Ngata will also round out the cast. Besides Lawless, the series is executive produced by Rachel Antony, Claire Tonkin Harriet Crampton, Nicky Davies Williams, Pilar Perez, and Don Klees, with Mark Beesley producing.

The third season of My Life Is Murder will premiere on Acorn TV on October 10. Check out the new trailer below: