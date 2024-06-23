The Big Picture Join Alexa Crowe in another thrilling mystery on My Life is Murder, premiering on June 24 at 9pm ET/PT.

This week's episode delves into curses and old houses, adding a supernatural twist to the series' formula.

Lawless shines as Alexa, blending humour and intensity in a powerhouse performance that keeps fans on the edge of their seats.

Get ready for another thrilling episode of My Life is Murder as Lucy Lawless’s Alexa Crowe digs into yet another perplexing case. In an exclusive sneak peek of Episode 3, titled "Location Location Location," premiering Monday, June 24 on Acorn TV and BBC AMERICA at 9pm ET/PT, we see our favorite detective cornering a real estate agent for some hard-hitting questions.

This episode kicks off with a real estate agent found dead at an open house. As Alexa investigates, she finds herself entangled in a web of intrigue that takes a supernatural twist. The homeowner insists that the 100-year-old house is cursed, and it’s up to Alexa to separate fact from fiction.

In our exclusive look, Alexa corners the estate agent in a tense interrogation, as Lawless delivers a powerhouse performance, blending her signature wit and razor-sharp intuition. The real estate agent, clearly rattled, tries to maintain composure under Alexa's relentless questioning. Lawless continues to shine as Alexa Crowe, bringing a unique blend of humour, charm, and intensity to every episode. This week’s installment not only promises an intriguing plot but also delves into the supernatural, adding a fresh twist to the series’ formula. With the episode’s logline hinting at curses and old houses, fans can expect a spooky, edge-of-your-seat experience.

What Is 'My Life is Murder' About?

My Life is Murder is an Australian-New Zealand crime drama series starring Lawless, renowned for her role as Xena in Xena: Warrior Princess. The series follows retired cop Alexa Crowe, who, despite her intentions for a quieter life, continually finds herself drawn back into solving crimes. Premiering on July 17, 2019, the show is set in Melbourne and later in Auckland, featuring Alexa's interactions with her former boss, Detective Inspector Kieran Hussey (Bernard Curry), and her tech-savvy sidekick, Madison Feliciano (Ebony Vagulans).

The show, now in its fourth season which began airing in April 2024, showcases Alexa’s sharp instincts and unorthodox methods in solving a range of cases from mysterious deaths to elaborate schemes. With a mix of crime-solving and light-hearted humour, My Life is Murder has been praised for Lawless’s performance and the chemistry among the cast.

Don’t miss My Life is Murder on Acorn TV and BBC AMERICA this Monday. Tune in at 9pm ET/PT and join Alexa Crowe as she navigates through mystery, mayhem, and maybe a ghost or two. Watch our sneak peek above, and stay tuned to Collider for more exclusive sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes looks at your favorite shows.

