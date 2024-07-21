The Big Picture Lucy Lawless shines as Alexa Crowe in My Life Is Murder, tackling a mysterious case involving wealthy golf widows and a shocking murder.

The season finale unfolds in two parts, with Alexa and her brother Will facing danger and betrayal as they strive to uncover the truth.

With a talented cast and a strong Rotten Tomatoes score, My Life Is Murder delivers a comedic and charming murder mystery series sure to captivate audiences.

After taking on cases that range from a terminated tennis coach to a bloodied ballerina, there's only one mystery left to solve in Season 4 of the hit Acorn TV mystery comedy series My Life Is Murder. However, the show, starring Lucy Lawless as the brilliant detective Alexa Crowe, still has a few more surprises left to share in the two-part season finale. Collider is excited to once again share a sneak peek at the conundrum Crowe will face in Episode 7, titled "The Widows Club - Part 1", as she and her brother Will (Martin Henderson) go deep to get answers about a group of wealthy golf widows. Both parts will air back to back on Acorn TV and BBC America tomorrow, July 22 starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The murder mystery at the center of the finale's first part is that of Charlie, an unfortunate victim incinerated within a hyperbaric chamber at the wellness center of a very exclusive country club in the Southern Isle. Ever the confident super sleuth, Alexa will infiltrate the country club with Will to find answers about the death and how it relates to the three widows, who have scared the men of the club away with the death that surrounds them. In Part 2, that investigation will only get her in more trouble as the widows flip the tables, forcing her to fight to clear her name and escape their webs. Before that, though, she and Will have to get a little closer to the answer and the sneak peek shows how they work to determine who the killer is.

As the clip shows, Alexa and WIll are divided as to the party responsible. The footage opens as Will comes to sit down with his sister and her assistant, Madison Feliciano (Ebony Vagulans) to discuss his findings at the country club. He managed to get shockingly close to one of their potential suspects, Ray Jones, though he seemed more smitten with the man than anything after they hit it off after a conversation with one another. Will doesn't believe his newfound friend is guilty, though Alexa reminds him that feeling can't govern verdicts, and instead offers Ray as the likely culprit, given his motives and relationship with Charlie's wife, Phoebe. The trio also realizes that Phoebe is suspicious for similar reasons and because of Charlie's stingy nature, but the only way to find out is for Will to keep getting closer to Ray and Alexa to keep an eye on the Widows' group chat.

'My Life Is Murder' Has Become an Acorn TV Favorite

The trio of Lawless, Vagulans, and Henderson lead a talented cast in the New Zealand-based series that also features Rawiri Jobe and Joe Naufahu. Together, they've helped flesh out a comedic and charming murder mystery series that has earned plenty of praise throughout its run thus far. Among audiences, My Life Is Murder sits at a strong 91% on Rotten Tomatoes with no shortage of love for the dynamic between Lawless and Vagulans and for the show's dedication to showing off the beauty and culture of its home country. With a layered two-part mystery that will test Crowe's detective skills, Season 4 is preparing to send the ex-cop off on a high note.

My Life Is Murder Season 4, Episodes 7 and 8 debut on Acorn TV and BBC America on July 22 at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET/PT respectively. Check out our exclusive sneak peek above.

